Horoscope Today, April 22: Luck will favour Pisces; know about other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope April 22, 2024: Today is the Chaturdashi date of Chaitra Shukla Paksha and Monday. Chaturdashi Tithi will last till 3.26 pm tonight. On this day there will be Harshana Yoga till 4.28 in the morning. Also, Hasta Nakshatra will remain till 8 pm tonight. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of April 22, 2024, will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

Aries

Today will be a favourable day. It is a good day for the political leaders of this zodiac sign. Today you can gift a ring to your lovemate. Today any decision may take time due to frequent changes. Today people's trust in you will increase and they will seek your advice for their work. Don't waste your time. Your mind will be happy by feeding the needy. Today, sharing happiness with others will improve your health. Your hard work will bear fruit on the work front.

Lucky colour - Blue

Lucky number - 9

Taurus

Today luck will fully support you. Today the planned work will be completed. Due to this the economic situation will improve significantly. Today there are chances of you getting employment. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the house due to the arrival of a close relative. Problems that have been coming for a long time need to be solved today itself, hence if you think positively you will achieve success. Today is going to be a great day for students. The result of any competitive examination will be in your favour.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number - 4

Gemini

Today will start with confidence. There is a need to use the information people are receiving at the workplace to make their work better. Today will be spent in outings. You can plan a trip somewhere far away for fun with the family, there will be enthusiasm among all the members. Businessmen of this zodiac sign may suddenly get a big benefit today. There will be a peaceful atmosphere in the house. Today you will spend most of your time with your family. Today, family-related work will be completed, which will keep everyone happy.

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky number - 1

Cancer

Today will be a very good day. Do not get angry at any family member without any reason. Today you will receive money from someone close to you. Start any new work with full enthusiasm, but also be cautious in your efforts. Today we will maintain a balance between home and work. Trust in a person will increase. Before expressing your feelings, you have to know the nature of the person properly. If you invest your money in some religious work today, you will get happiness. Keep your thoughts positive, it will benefit you in the future.

Lucky colour - Grey

Lucky number - 4

Leo

Today is going to be a good day. You will be thinking about something. Today desires to do something new will awaken in your mind. To achieve any goal, keep your behaviour according to the situation. Today is an auspicious day for students for work related to filling out forms. Plans will be made for a movie outing with the family. You will go to a birthday party with friends and enjoy there with other friends. Today your married life is going to be wonderful.

Lucky colour - Pink

Lucky number - 6

Virgo

Today will be an important day. All your wishes will be fulfilled. Health will be much better today than before. Marriage with a lovemate may be fixed. You can make plans to hang out with friends. You can go on a trip in connection with business. Spending time with family at home will strengthen relationships. Today has brought good news for those who are thinking of changing their profession. Today you will get relief from health-related problems, just improve your eating habits and lifestyle so that you can benefit.

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky number - 5

Libra

Today will be a favourable day for you. You will be successful in doing new experiments in your business. Whatever you think of today, you will be successful in it. The work done earlier will yield better results today. Officers will praise your work. Property-related work can be completed today. You will see favourable results in your financial condition. Things that have gone wrong in your marital life will start getting corrected automatically. Today you will suddenly get luxuries. Today, software engineers will benefit more, their talent will be appreciated, which will bring good luck and money.

Lucky colour - Purple

Lucky number - 7

Scorpio

Today your day will be full of freshness. Many positive emotions will come to your mind today. Unemployed people of this zodiac sign will get golden employment opportunities. The economic aspect will remain strong. It would be better to go to the market today only after making a list of goods. Students of this zodiac sign may have to work hard. You may have to rush to get admission to a new college. Will go on a trip with the family, where we will enjoy ourselves a lot. People doing jobs will continue to be successful. Today is a good day to express your wishes and make decisions. You will be able to get the desired happiness by going out somewhere with the family, while after the completion of some big work in the family, the atmosphere will be joyful.

Lucky colour - Black

Lucky number - 5

Sagittarius

Today will be a good day for you. You may get help from a colleague in the office. There is bound to be progress in the workplace. Women of this zodiac sign can go shopping to buy new clothes. You can experiment with something new to give a good performance in some work. You will get new responsibilities in the office. Parents will be happy with your hard work. You will also get their support in all your work. Teachers will extend their full cooperation for better results in the education field. Your hard work to expand your business will be successful.

Lucky colour - Golden

Lucky number - 4

Capricorn

Today your day has brought golden moments. Today the family atmosphere will remain pleasant. Today you can adopt new methods to do something new. It will be easier to work. Before doing any work, outline it. Have faith in yourself. You will feel relieved when you spend time with children in the evening. Today you can go to play golf with your friends. You can do yoga to increase the immunity system. You will be successful in proving yourself to others. Good ideas related to work will come to your mind.

Lucky colour - White

Lucky number - 8

Aquarius

Today will be a great day for you. You will feel the new freshness in your marital relationship. The investment will prove profitable. Today your efforts may be fulfilled. You can contact new people. Today you can do some important work, which will give you big benefits in the future. You will maintain good coordination with colleagues in the office. Seniors will be happy with your work. There are chances of promotion for you and there may also be an increment in your salary. Be careful about financial matters and do not trust anyone blindly. There is a need to treat people with affection and mutual harmony.

Lucky colour - Magenta

Lucky number - 6

Pisces

Today your day will be favourable for you. Today you should be ready to compromise and cooperate on some big matter. The pending work in the office will be completed today. There will be changes in many important works today. Luck will favour you in this situation. Today you will hoist the flag of success in your work. Today you will feel mentally and physically fit. You will come out of difficult situations through your hard work and positive behaviour. Be a little cautious in money transactions. The already ongoing work will be completed soon. The waves of imagination rising in your mind will take you to great heights.

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky number - 1

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vaastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)

