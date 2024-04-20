Horoscope Today, April 21: Stars of fortune high for Taurus; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, April 21: Know about all zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, April 21, 2024: Today is Trayodashi date of Chaitra Shukla Paksha and Sunday. Trayodashi Tithi will last till 1:12 pm today. On this day, there will be Sarvarthasiddhi Yoga throughout the day and night. Also, Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra will remain till 5.08 pm today. Apart from this, today is Anang Trayodashi and the Pradosh fast will also be observed today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of April 21, 2024, will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

Aries

Today will be a great day for you. Your relationship with your spouse will become stronger. Your hard work put into some work will bear fruit. Today will be a favourable day for career. Unfinished work in the office will be completed today, you will get full support from seniors in your work. Businessman is likely to make financial gains today. Today your words will get priority, people will listen to them carefully and act on them. In terms of health also, you will feel refreshed. Today you will get a good solution related to your child's career or education.

Lucky colour - Black

Lucky number - 7

Taurus

Today the stars of your fortune will be high. On this day, all your work will be accomplished and you will have a wonderful day. Sweetness will increase in the relationship of the newly married couple. Today will be a good day for professional progress as well as health. Today your work will be appreciated in the office. Today you may meet your old friends. People belonging to the business class will achieve some special success today. You will discuss an important topic with some people. Your ideas will be respected. There will be happiness and peace in the house. Control unnecessary expenses and take care of the budget for any plans.

Lucky colour - Purple

Lucky number - 8

Gemini

Today new thoughts will come to your mind, but you will have to control your mind. Do not get into arguments with anyone. If you are married then do not indulge in any kind of misunderstanding to improve your married life. Today you will plan some new work. Today there are chances of an increase in your sources of income. Today you will get some new work in a private job, which you will be successful in completing. Many avenues of progress will open for you. You can think about investing money in a new business, do not forget to take advice from experts.

Lucky colour - Brown

Lucky number - 4

Cancer

Today will be a good day for you. Today you will be successful to a great extent in all your tasks. Women of this zodiac sign will get some good news today. Today your financial aspect will be even better than before. You will get support from your parents which will enable you to move ahead in life. You will feel relieved as the office work that has been pending for several days is completed. Students of this zodiac sign will get positive results of the examination. Today is a good day to end any ongoing dispute in a relationship. The newly married couple will go to the temple today.

Lucky colour - Grey

Lucky number - 6

Leo

Today will be a favourable day for you. Completion of any pending work will give you happiness. By evening you will receive some good news, which will fill the atmosphere of your house with happiness. People around will be pleased with your personality. Today you will be full of freshness. Your day will go better with your loved one. People will be impressed by your words. The pace of planned actions will be strengthened. You will get many opportunities for financial gain. There are chances of some business changes.

Lucky colour - Purple

Lucky number - 7

Virgo

Today will be a good day for you. Today your work will be appreciated among people. Today you will have to work a little harder to get financial benefits. You will make plans for some new work. Be careful while driving today. You should exercise control over your speech while discussing any matter. Today you will be a little more busy in some work. You will get benefits from people associated with administrative services. You will share your thoughts with your parents.

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky number - 2

Libra

Today will be a great day for you. You will get help from friends on some important tasks. You will get back the money that was stuck for many days today. Today has brought better results for students. You will get success in the competitive examination given earlier. The economic situation will be stable. There will be a pleasant atmosphere in the family. There will be happiness in married life. Today will be a good day for people associated with the field of art. People of this zodiac sign who are poets will be praised for their poetry today. Today you may have to rush to buy land and property.

Lucky colour - Blue

Lucky number - 4

Scorpio

Today will be a wonderful day for you. Today you will go to visit the temple. Some people will be greatly influenced by your behaviour today. You will get help from people in auspicious work. Your relationships will become stronger with the help of mutual trust. Any special wish of yours which was unfulfilled for a long time will be fulfilled today. The cooperation received from officials in the office will increase your enthusiasm. Some important work related to children will be completed. Your plans will be successful.

Lucky colour - Orange

Lucky number - 3

Sagittarius

Today your day will be fine. You may benefit in business. You will get help from a colleague to complete any important work in the office and you will also achieve success in your work. Today there is a need to take special care of your health. Will discuss some important topics with family members in the evening. You will receive a gift from your loved one. Today is going to be a good day for students. If you are thinking of starting some new work, you will get full support from your family. Those who are studying away from home can meet their families today.

Lucky colour - Magenta

Lucky number - 6

Capricorn

Today your day will be mixed. You will get cooperation from all the members of the family in completing the family work. Today your classmates will take help from you to understand some topic. Today will be a good day for women of this zodiac sign. Today is going to be a great day for you in terms of health. Unmarried people will get good marriage proposals. Today will be a day of sudden financial gain for shopkeepers. You will feel fit in terms of health. Today there is a need to be cautious of your opponents.

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky number - 1

Aquarius

Today will be a great day for you. Your work will be appreciated in the office. This will keep your mind happy. Family relationships will improve today. Your interest in artistic works will increase. Will consult friends before starting any new project. Some people will prove helpful regarding financial matters. Today is a favourable day for professional progress. Your relationships with your brothers and sisters in the family will be better than before. You may get some new tips to earn money.

Lucky colour - Peach

Lucky number - 6

Pisces

Today will be a happy day for you. Whatever work you want to complete, you will achieve success in it. Seniors in the office will be happy with your work. There is a need to make new plans to grow your business. Today you will be lost in thoughts about something. Today you will meet new people, who will bring financial benefits to your business in the future. Will plan to organise a party at home. Students will get special guidance from the teacher. Lovemate will appreciate your feelings today.

Lucky colour - Maroon

Lucky number - 8

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vaastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)

ALSO READ: Horoscope Today, April 20: Wonderful day for Libra; know about other zodiac signs