Horoscope Today, April 20: Wonderful day for Libra; know about other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope for April 20, 2024: Today is the Dwadashi date of Chaitra Shukla Paksha, Saturday. Dwadashi Tithi will last till 10.42 pm tonight. Dhruva Yoga will last till 2:47 pm tonight. Also, Purva Phalguni Nakshatra will remain till 2:04 pm today. Apart from this, Vaman Dwadashi will also be celebrated today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how 20th April 2024 will be for you and by what measures you can improve this day. Also, know which lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

Aries:

Today you will work in a planned manner in business. Small children will go to play in the park with their friends. The atmosphere at home will remain peaceful. People of this zodiac sign who have a restaurant will likely see an increase in their wealth. Today your superiors will be happy with you. You will achieve great success in your career. Also, your positive attitude will bring you betterment in your career. You will get new opportunities related to your career.

Lucky colour- green

Lucky number- 5

Taurus:

There will be an atmosphere of joy in the family today. Mutual harmony will be better in married life. In terms of health, you will remain healthy today. The day is going to be beneficial for chemistry students. You will get full support from teachers. Besides this, students associated with IT will also get benefits. Today your words will have an impact on people. They will also try to connect with you. Businessmen will get better opportunities. There are chances of getting employment opportunities.

Lucky colour- pink

Lucky number- 1

Gemini:

Today you will get financial help from your relatives. You will get the support of your guru in your career. To maintain your health you should take a walk. This will keep you full of freshness. Today positive thinking will bring you success in your work. Will plan a tour with the family. Today you need to be careful in transaction matters. Work: Excessive work can affect your health. Married life is going to be wonderful.

Lucky colour – white

Lucky number- 6

Cancer:

Today you will get some good advice from friends. Today you will feel a little lazy, due to which you will be less interested in work. Today you should avoid trusting any unknown person. You will extend a helping hand to the needy people. Students who are doing fashion designing courses may get to design something new today, their hard work will bear fruit. Sweetness will increase in marital relationships. There is a possibility of profit in business. Colleagues will be impressed by your working efficiency in the office.

Lucky colour- blue

Lucky number- 4

Leo:

Today you will have a lot of confidence. You will also get many opportunities for progress. Today we will plan a religious trip with the family. You are expected to make profits in business. Health will be better than before. Will think of doing some new work. Understanding will increase by moving forward in married life through consultation. Commerce students will get solutions to the problems they are facing in their subjects today. Your progress in life will be ensured.

Lucky colour- magenta

Lucky number- 8

Virgo:

Today your happy behavior will create a very good atmosphere at home. With proper planning, you will be successful in bringing changes in your career. You will be able to face challenges in the workplace. A dinner program will be made with your spouse. You will move forward to help people at the social level. People associated with the media field will get golden opportunities. Today, your financial position will be strengthened due to sudden financial gain.

Lucky colour-pitch

Lucky number- 5

Libra:

Today is going to be a wonderful day for you. Today businessmen are expected to make financial gains. The pace of office work will be good, you will be successful in completing all your pending work. Today you will give a gift of your choice to your spouse. Today due to some reason the plan of hanging out with friends will be postponed. Today you may forget to keep some important things somewhere. You should take special care of your belongings. You should avoid eating fried foods. You will get support from seniors in the workplace.

Lucky colour – Golden

Lucky number- 9

Scorpio:

Today you will go to visit the temple with your parents. You will get good news from your spouse, which will keep your mind happy throughout the day. The atmosphere of the family will remain pleasant. You will benefit financially by getting a big offer. Today you may be very busy with work. Family members will have expectations from you for some special work. You will live up to those expectations. There will be opportunities for financial gain. Today is going to be a great day for your loved one. Today is a favourable day for students.

Lucky colour – maroon

Lucky number- 3

Sagittarius:

Today you will be successful in completing some important work. Married life will be full of sweetness. Going on an outing with friends will make you happy. Money-related worries will go away and the pending money will also be recovered. You will get many opportunities to move forward based on efficiency. You will feel better because of complete sleep. The day is going to be beneficial for electronic engineers. Career success will be ensured. Your spouse will achieve some great success today. Children will be busy in sports and jumping.

Lucky colour – Silver

Lucky number- 7

Capricorn:

Today you will get some good news from children. You will get opportunities to move forward in life. People of this zodiac sign who are freelancers will likely see an increase in their income. You will get results according to your hard work. Travel undertaken in connection with new business will be beneficial. Your mind will be full of enthusiasm due to the support of your spouse. If you have a bookshop, your sales will increase today. Today you will decide to start a new business online.

Lucky colour- red

Lucky number- 1

Aquarius:

Today, plans will be made for some auspicious event in the family. Arts students will get full support from teachers. The problem that has been arising on some subject for the past few days will be easily solved today. Starting to work out will keep you fit. You will get golden opportunities related to business. Your popularity will increase at the social level. You will go on a tour with your friends or colleagues. Your work at work will be excellent. Your respect and honour in society will increase.

Lucky colour- yellow

Lucky number- 4

Pisces:

Today some work will be completed with the help of your spouse. Also, by getting their better advice, you will get a new means of earning money. There may be some disagreements with friends over some issues, but soon everything will be fine. Today will be a better day for teachers. You will be successful in some work. You will feel yourself full of energy. Today you should avoid making any hasty decisions. Your hard work will bear fruit. The newly married couple will go somewhere.

Lucky colour- Purple

Lucky number- 8

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)