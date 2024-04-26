Can RCB still qualify for playoffs of IPL 2024? Here are latest scenarios after their win over SRH

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) registered only their second win of IPL 2024 on April 25 (Thursday) beating the in-form Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Even then, they are still rooted to the bottom of the points table with seven losses in nine matches with four points and a net run-rate of -0.721, second worst among all 10 teams.

Understandably, RCB's chances of making it to the playoffs are not in their hands anymore but they are mathematically still not out of the race. In fact, they can even qualify by climbing to as high as third place in the table. Let us know all the scenarios in detail now:

1. How can RCB even make it to top four after losing so many matches?

RCB will need some help from the top two or three teams in the table. Currently, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad are running away with their form. In fact, the Royals are at 14 points losing only one out of eight matches. KKR and SRH are at 10 points after seven and eight matches respectively. The best case scenario for RCB is that these three teams keep winning their matches (apart from against RCB) and end with around 20-22 points not allowing other teams to come up. At the same time, if RCB manage to win their remaining five matches, then they will end at fourth place with 14 points and qualify for the playoffs.

2. Yes, RCB can also make it to 3rd place in table

For this to happen, both KKR and SRH will have to suffer a sudden loss of form winning only one out of their remaining matches. At the same time, if LSG strike a purple patch and win five of their last six games, they will end at 20 points to end in top two alongside RR. In this case, if RCB manage to win all their five matches, they will finish at third place with 14 points and six teams will then be tied at 12 points. Interestingly, this scenario is also possible if KKR or SRH finish in top two but then LSG's loss of form is imperative.

3. Can RCB afford to lose one more game? Yes

Well, RCB still have a small margin of error to drop one more game and still make it to the playoffs. It may seem much more difficult than the above two scenarios but mathematically, it is indeed possible. A lot of results will have to go their way in this case to leave eight teams tied at 12 points. If RCB's remaining four wins come by big margins, then there is every possibility of them qualifying for the playoffs with 12 points.