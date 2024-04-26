Is there a UFO in New York? Mysterious 'flying cylinder' caught on camera, baffles citizens | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representational Image

New York: A mysterious 'flying cylinder' was spotted over New York by an airline passenger, baffling her and the public while raising a strong suspicion that there might be a UFO present over the Big Apple. Federal aviation officials have now embarked on a fact-finding mission after a woman named Michelle Reyes brought the mysterious object to the world's attention.

According to a report by New York Post, Reyes was on a commercial airline flight above LaGuardia airport on March 25 when she witnessed a mysterious flying cylinder out of her plane window and captured a video footage. "The first thing I did was email the FAA to let them know what I saw," she told local media on Wednesday.

"Maybe it was a safety hazard, but unfortunately I haven’t heard back from them, they didn’t acknowledge my email," she further said. She said another person on the flight saw the object and was stunned. "It’s a little nerve-wracking that someone else saw what I saw," she added.

What does the analysis reveal?

Thomas Wertman, the state director of the Mutual UFO Network in Ohio, reviewed the footage and said the dark object was travelling at roughly 2,500 feet and was "relatively close" to the plane as it prepared for landing. The object's altitude, shape and location ruled out that it could be a news helicopter, drone or military aircraft, he said.

Unfortunately, the footage posted by Reyes "doesn't appear to be doctored", Wertman says. "Drones aren’t supposed to fly at that altitude at least legally. If it were something related to [military] defence or law enforcement, you normally wouldn’t see it so close to a major flight lane," he added.

Wertman, who has spent years studying the skies for evidence of extraterrestrial visitors, said it could be a "potential hazard" and the unusual round shape of the object struck him as “intriguing” because it debunks the theory that it was a second plane filmed at an odd angle. “It does not appear to be a commercial aircraft because I don’t see features like wings or a tail,” he said.

There are other theories he can’t rule out, such as high-flying wildlife and weather balloons, without metadata from the footage and other information. Meanwhile, a Federal Aviation Administration official said Thursday the agency has “no reports” from pilots about the mysterious incident.

UFO sightings have been common in the US, however, the Pentagon has so far found no evidence of extraterrestrial technology. The Pentagon in March said that most UFO sightings are misidentified objects and phenomena, which have no alien origin.

Meanwhile, social media was full of hilarious reactions to the unusual sighting of the mysterious object. "Is it a Boeing? Could be part of the plane...," an individual said. Another person said, "Aliens only travel to the US. Please tell them there are other places too." "Could it be someone testing that flying car?" said another netizen.

