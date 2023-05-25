Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 Class 12th out, 91.25% pass, check how and where to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV maharashtra state board hsc result 2023 out

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 Class 12th: Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) released the class 12th board results today, May 25. The link to the Maharashtra HSC results will be activated at 2 PM. Students who were eagerly waiting for the MSBHSE HSC results will be able to check their results on mahahsscboard.in, mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, and hsc.mahresults.org.in.

This year, around 14 lakh students appeared in the exam. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 91.25 percent which is less than last year's 94.22 percent. The Maharashtra HSC 12th exam was conducted from February 21 to March 21, 2023.

Comparing gender-wise performance, this year too, the percentage score of girls is better than that of boys. The overall score of the girl students is 93.73 percent and that of boys is 89.14 percent. Students will be able to check their individual marks after 2 PM. Once released, the direct link to the Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 will be hosted on the official website. Candidates can follow the easy steps to download MSBSHSE Class 12th result.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023: How to download MSBSHSE Class 12th result?

Visit the official website of mahresult.nic.in or hscresult.mkcl.org. Click on the Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 tab Enter your credentials and click on login Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 will appear on the screen Download Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 and save it for future reference

Direct link to download Maharashtra HSC Result 2023

ALSO READ | Maharashtra HSC result 2023 today on maharesult.nic.in: MSBSHSE class 12th result to release at THIS time!

ALSO READ | UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 OUT at ubse.uk.gov.in: 85.17% pass in 10th & 80.98% in 12th