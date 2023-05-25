UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 OUT at ubse.uk.gov.in: 85.17% pass in 10th & 80.98% in 12th

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Download UK Board 10th 12th Result 2023

UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has released the class 10th, 12th results today, May 25. Students who appeared in the UK Board 10th, 12th exams can download their results from the official website of ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in using credentials like roll number and date of birth.

According to the results, The overall pass percentage for class 10th is recorded at 85.17% whereas it is recorded at 80.98% for class 12th.

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education conducted the Class 10th exams from March 17 to April 6, whereas, the Class 12th examinations were held from March 16 to April 6.

According to media reports, this year, a total of 1,32,115 students appeared for Uttarakhand Board 2023 class 10 exams while 1,27,236 students took to the Uttarakhand Board class 12 exams in 2023.

Last year, over 1 lakh 27 thousand students appeared for the class 10th exams. The overall passing percentage was recorded at 77.47 percent. For Class 12, more than 1 lakh 11 thousand students appeared for the exams. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 82.63 percent.

UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of UK board - ubse.uk.gov.in, uaresults.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2023' flashing on the homepage UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 will appear on the screen Download and save UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 for future reference

UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: How to check results via mobile app?

Go to the play store on your phone Install the app 'UK Board Result 2023 for Class 10th, 12th' Login using your Google Account Select class 10 or 12th from the provided drop-down menu Enter your roll number, captcha code and click on submit UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 will appear on the screen

UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: How to check via SMS

To check UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2023, a student must type " UK10" followed by a space and your roll number and send SMS to the number 5676750. For class 12th, type “UK12" followed by a space and your roll number and send SMS to 5676750. The UBSE marks will appear on the mobile screen.

Direct link to check UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2023

