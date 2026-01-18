BMC polls 2026: How numbers stack up as suspense over next Mumbai mayor continues | Explained BMC elections 2026: The BJP-Shiv Sena combine has a clear numerical edge in the 227-member BMC. The alliance has 118 corporators together, four more than the majority mark of 114. The number rises to 121 if one adds three corporators of Ajit Pawar's NCP.

Mumbai:

Although the Mahayuti has a clear majority in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after the January 15 elections, there is no clarity over the next mayor of Mumbai, as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena are yet to hold a meeting. The Shinde Sena has also moved all its newly-elected corporators to a five-star hotel in Bandra amid fears of poaching. However, many also look the move as a pressure tactic employed by the Shiv Sena to get a major power share.

The BJP-Sena combine has a clear numerical edge in the 227-member BMC. The alliance has 118 corporators together, four more than the majority mark of 114. The number rises to 121 if one adds three corporators of Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) has 65 seats. The BMC elections this year saw a reunion of the Thackeray brothers, as the Uddhav Sena had contested along with Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), which won just six seats.

The Uddhav Sena is also a part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which includes Congress and Sharad Pawar's NCP(SP). The Congress had opposed UBT's alliance with MNS and contested the elections with Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA). Meanwhile, the NCP(SP) contested the alone. Currently, Congress has 24 seats and the NCP(SP) has just one seat.

On the other hand, Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party (SP) have eight and two seats, respectively. Even if a united opposition is formed, they will have 106 seats, which will be eight short of the majority mark.

Mahayuti: 121

BJP: 89

Shiv Sena: 29

NCP: 3

Opposition: (106)

Shiv Sena (UBT): 65

MNS: 6

Congress: 24

NCP(SP): 1

AIMIM: 8

SP: 2

Shiv Sena (UBT) eyes mayor position, Fadnavis hits back with strike rate remark

Although the numbers are not in their favour, Uddhav Thackeray has said that it is dream to install a Shiv Sena (UBT) mayor in Mumbai. He said this dream will be realised if the God wants. Addressing his party workers on Saturday, the former chief minister also attacked the BJP and claimed that it won by betraying the people and through malpractices.

"They (BJP) have registered victory by betrayal for mortgaging Mumbai. Marathi manoos will never forgive this sin. The battle has not ended, but it has just begun," he said.

To this, Fadnavis remined him that BJP's strike rate is better than that of the Sena UBT, and the saffron party had a vote share of 45 per cent in BMC elections. He said on Saturday that this has shown the strength of BJP's mandate and the strong support it has received from people.

"Many people are saying that in 2017 (when the previous elections were held) we (BJP) had won 82 seats and now we have won 89, so is that really an achievement... in 2017 we contested 227 seats and won 82, whereas this time we contested only 135 seats and won 89," the chief minister said.