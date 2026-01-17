'Shiv Sena-UBT will install its mayor if...': What Uddhav Thackeray said on BJP's big win in BMC polls BMC election results 2026: Interacting with party workers at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai, Uddhav Thackeray said that the BJP believes it has finished off the Shiv Sena (UBT), but that has not happened.

Mumbai:

Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections by 'betrayal' and it wants to mortgage Mumbai, but pointed out that Mumbaikars will never forget. However, Thackeray said that his party will install its mayor in Mumbai "if the God is willing".

Interacting with Shiv Sena (UBT) workers at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai a day after the saffron party wrested the BMC from his party, the former Maharashtra chief minister said that the BJP believes it has finished off the Shiv Sena (UBT), but that has not happened. He further said that the BJP used all means but could not buy loyalty.

"The BJP couldn't finish off Shiv Sena on the ground," Thackeray said. "They (BJP) have registered victory by betrayal for mortgaging Mumbai. Marathi manoos will never forgive this sin. The battle has not ended, but it has just begun."