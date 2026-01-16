BMC results 2026: Setback for Thackerays as BJP-Shiv Sena combine clinches Mumbai The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is heading for a strong victory in Maharashtra’s municipal elections, with a clear lead in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), India’s richest civic body. The alliance has crossed the majority mark of 114 seats, putting it in a commanding position to form the

Mumbai:

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is heading towards a decisive victory in Maharashtra’s municipal elections, with the most crucial contest, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) tilting clearly in its favour. In the 227-member BMC, India’s richest civic body, the Mahayuti alliance has crossed the majority mark of 114 seats, putting it in a strong position to form the next civic administration in Mumbai.

As per the latest official trends at the time of filing this report, the seat-wise picture in BMC stands as follows:

BJP: 85

Shiv Sena (UBT): 60

Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction): 25

Congress: 19

Others: 7

MNS: 5

NCP (Ajit Pawar faction): 2

NCP (Sharad Pawar faction): 1

While the BJP has taken a clear lead, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) has mounted a strong challenge, staying close behind throughout the counting process.

Fadnavis hails BJP’s performance

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis congratulated state BJP president Ravindra Chavan on the alliance’s strong showing. In a post on X, Fadnavis said, “BJP writes history once again in the Municipal Corporation Elections 2025–26.”

Elections held after long delay

The BMC elections were last held in 2017, and were originally due in 2022. However, the polls were delayed due to multiple reasons, including the COVID-19 pandemic, disputes over ward delimitation, and a prolonged legal battle over OBC reservation in local body elections.

Voter turnout crosses 52%

After nearly four years, Mumbai residents returned to polling booths in large numbers. According to the State Election Commission, the overall voter turnout for the BMC elections stood at 52.90%, with over 54 lakh voters casting their ballots.

How the 2017 results looked

In the 2017 BMC elections, the undivided Shiv Sena emerged as the single largest party with 84 seats, closely followed by the BJP with 82 seats. The Congress had secured 31 seats, while the MNS won seven seats.

Since 2017, Maharashtra politics has undergone major changes. The Shiv Sena split in 2022, leading to the formation of the Shinde faction and the UBT faction. The Nationalist Congress Party also split in 2023, with factions led by Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar.

Following these developments, the BJP, Shinde Sena, and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) came together to form the Mahayuti alliance, while the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) aligned under the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) banner.

