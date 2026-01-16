Mumbai to get new BMC Mayor after January 26, say sources The BMC Commissioner will formally announce the mayor election schedule. This will include a draw to decide the category from which the mayor will be elected, followed by the voting process for both the Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

Mumbai is expected to get a new Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) mayor only after January 26, as the formal election process is likely to begin next week, sources said. According to sources, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is scheduled to leave for the Davos Investment Summit on Friday night and will return on January 25. As a result, the mayoral election is expected to take place after his return, possibly from January 26 onwards. The BMC Commissioner will formally announce the mayor election schedule. This will include a draw to decide the category from which the mayor will be elected, followed by the voting process for both the Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

BJP–Shiv Sena alliance ends Thackeray era in BMC

The BJP–Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) alliance has registered a decisive victory in the BMC elections, bringing an end to the Thackeray family’s long dominance over Asia’s richest civic body. The BJP has delivered a historic performance, winning or leading in 88 of the 227 wards, surpassing its previous best of 82 seats in 2017. Its ally, the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), is ahead in 28 seats, taking the alliance comfortably past the majority mark of 114.

While the BJP has strengthened its position in Mumbai, the performance of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena has highlighted challenges in retaining the party’s traditional voter base. Despite most of the undivided Shiv Sena’s corporators joining Shinde after the split, the faction has struggled to cross the 30-seat mark.

PM Modi praises Mahayuti victory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Mahayuti alliance on its strong showing across 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra. In a post on X, he said the results reflect the people’s trust in the NDA’s governance and development agenda.

“Thank you, Maharashtra! The people of the state have blessed the NDA’s vision of good governance and development. This mandate will add momentum to progress and celebrate the state’s glorious culture,” the Prime Minister said.

In another post, PM Modi praised the NDA’s grassroots workers for their tireless efforts during the campaign. He said party workers successfully communicated the alliance’s vision while countering opposition claims. “They highlighted our track record, spoke about the future, and effectively exposed the opposition’s false narrative,” he said.