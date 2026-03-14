Golmaal 5 shoot begins: Rohit Shetty reunites with Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and team; Ranveer Singh reacts

New Delhi:

Bollywood director Rohit Shetty, who is celebrating his 52nd birthday today, shared an awaited announced with his fans on the day. The filmmaker has begun the shooting for his next awaited film, Golmaal 5, on March 14. Moreover, Rohit did not only just officially announce the film, but he also confirmed the entire cast of the film.

Golmaal 5 will bring back Sharman Joshi along with the OG cast, Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Kemmu, Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor. But the surprise in this installment will be Akshay Kumar.

See the announcement video here:

Rohit Shetty's note

Rohit announced Golmaal 5 with a note, that read, '20 years ago, the first Golmaal was released, a film that changed my life. The credit goes to you, my audience. Over the past 20 years, we have entertained you, and yes, sometimes disappointed you, but we have always been honest in our work. So now, once again, my fabulous team and I are set on a journey to entertain you as we start filming G5. You have always loved and supported me. All we need is your blessings. See you at the movies'.

Ranveer Singh reacts

Rohit Shetty's Simmba aka Ranveer Singh, who has collaborated thrice with the filmmaker: Simmba (2018), Cirkus (2022) and Singham Again (2024), wished the Golmaal cast well and also seemed excited over the announcement. 'MAZZEDAAAAAAAR!!!!,' wrote Ranveer under Rohit's comment section.

Rohit returns to work after house firing case

Following the shooting incident outside his home, Rohit Shetty had withdrawn from the limelight. Now, 40 days after the incident, he has returned to work. The director has commenced shooting for his next film, Golmaal 5. A heavy security presence was observed accompanying Rohit Shetty on the film set. Security personnel, some armed with guns, were seen walking right behind him. Signs of anxiety were also clearly visible on Rohit's face. Despite these circumstances, he continues to shoot for his upcoming film.

About the Rohit Shetty house firing case

On February 1, 2026, at 12:45 AM, at least five shots were fired at the first floor of the nine-story building where Rohit Shetty resides in the Juhu area. One of the bullets struck the glass window of the gym located inside the building. Subsequently, Shubham Lonkar, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility for the shooting. The Mumbai Crime Branch is currently investigating this case. To date, several accused individuals have been arrested in connection with this matter.

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