'Another act of aggression': India condemns Pakistan air strikes in Afghanistan

New Delhi:

India hit out at Pakistan’s recent air strikes inside Afghanistan, calling them an “act of aggression” that led to civilian casualties and damage to infrastructure. The response came after reports that the strikes killed at least 16 civilians and injured 15 others.

Responding to media questions, Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson of India’s Ministry of External Affairs, said New Delhi condemns the attacks and stressed that Afghanistan’s sovereignty must be respected.

“India condemns the air strikes by Pakistan in Afghanistan’s territory, leading to the death of several civilians and destruction of civilian infrastructure. This is yet another act of aggression by a Pakistani establishment that remains hostile to the idea of a sovereign Afghanistan,” Jaiswal said.

Kabul accuses Pakistan of air attacks

The Taliban-led government in Afghanistan said that Pakistani aircraft carried out air strikes in Kabul and other areas in eastern Afghanistan. According to Afghan officials, the attacks caused significant damage and civilian casualties, further raising tensions between the two neighbours.

Hours after the alleged strikes, Afghan authorities said their air force responded by targeting Pakistani military installations near Islamabad and parts of northwestern Pakistan. The situation has heightened fears of a broader conflict between the two countries.

Civilian infrastructure also hit

Afghan government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Pakistani aircraft also hit fuel depots belonging to the private airline Kam Air near Kandahar Airport in southern Afghanistan. He said the fuel stored there was used for civilian aircraft and flights operated by the United Nations.

Pakistan has denied intentionally targeting civilians. Officials in Islamabad said the strikes were aimed at militant groups, particularly the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, which Pakistan accuses of launching attacks from bases across the border in Afghanistan.

The cross-border escalation comes amid long-standing accusations from Pakistan that the Afghan government allows militant groups to operate on its soil. Kabul has rejected these claims and insists it does not provide safe haven to any armed groups.