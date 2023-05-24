Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). UPSC result 2023: 13 candidates from UP government's free 'Abhyuday' coaching initiative cleared exam

UPSC result 2023: At least thirteen candidates preparing for civil services at the Uttar Pradesh government's free Chief Minister Abhyuday coaching initiative have cleared the exam, officials said today (May 24). This is the first time that candidates from Abhyuday centres have made it to the UPSC-held civil services. In the past, 132 aspirants cracked various state-level services, including in the administration, police, and engineering colleges, they said.

Among the 13 who cracked the UPSC's civil services exam 2022 four are women and nine are men, according to the UPSC result list.

TAKE A LOOK at names of 13 candidates:

Chandrakant Bagoria secured - all India rank 75 Vishwajeet Souryan got AIR-126 Mansi (178) Ayushi Pradhan (334) Aditya Pratap Singh ((341) Kritika Mishra (401) Ishan Agarwal (409) Nayan Gautam (437) Shrikesh Kumar Rai (457) Alok Kumar Verma (692) Nidhi Singh (748) Kshitij Kumar (907) Rinkoo Singh Rahee (921)

What UP government officials said:

Officials of the Uttar Pradesh Social Welfare Department said the Abhyuday initiative for free coaching to aspirants of the UPSC, state services, defence services as well as medical and engineering students was launched in February 2021 on directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Around 25 per cent UPSC aspirants who were preparing for the UPSC 2022 at the Abhyuday coaching centres have cleared the civil services examination, whose results were declared on Tuesday," UP Social Welfare Minister Asim Arun told media over the phone.

The minister credited the hard work of the aspirants for their success and also noted that lectures and sessions by IAS officers, IPS officers and other experienced persons helped the initiative.

"Going ahead with the initiative, we are in the process of strengthening our IT (information technology) backbone, that is e-learning system, and the content," said Arun, himself a former IPS officer.

"We are also setting up at least one CM Abhyuday contact centre in each district which is over and above the online method of education, that is aspirants will come face to face with their teachers, interact with peer groups and undergo mock tests," the minister said.

On the success of the aspirants, he noted that the department had requested senior IAS, IPS officers and particularly those who have been on the UPSC Board themselves to conduct mock interviews for the candidates. The Abhyuday centres across the state currently have an estimated 15,000 aspirants preparing for various central and state-level examinations who are being coached free of cost, a ministry official added.



