UPSC CSE Result 2022: Suraj Tiwari who lost his legs in accident cracked civil services exam

UPSC CSE Result 2022: Union Public Service Commission announced civil services results on Tuesday, May 23. A total of 933 candidates have been recommended for appointment to various administrative services.

The journey of every qualified student is different from each other.

Suraj Tiwari, 27, a resident of Kaswa Kuravali in Main District, who secured 917th rank in the civil service exam has set an example of 'how difficult the situation may be, but those who try never get defeated'

Qualifying in the civil service exam was a bigger deal for Suraj Tiwari than crossing seven seas. Suraj Tiwari, a resident of Kaswa Kuravali in Main District, who secured 917th rank in the civil service exams has a disability in both his legs and one hand. Due to his hard work and dedication, he has achieved this position today. His success was momentous for his family, friends, and town.

18-20 hours of self-study was his success mantra

In a conversation with Suraj Tiwari, He shared his success mantra. He says, 'I did self-study for 18-20 hours and did not attend any coaching classes'. He belongs to a middle-class family. His father, Rajesh Tiwari is a tailor and has a small saree shop in Kuravli which runs the family expenses.

Met an Accident in 2017

In 2017, when Suraj was returning from his college in New Delhi. He met with an Accident at a railway station on January 29, 2017. His both legs from above the knee and his right hand near just below the elbow, leaving him bed-ridden and completely dependent on his family members.

This tragedy not only took his ability to walk and write but also put him into depression. Suraj's treatment went on for 4 months. The condition of the house also started deteriorating and after some time one of Suraj's brothers also died. His family members said it was the darkest phase of his life but Suraj defeated the situation.

During COVID-19, he started preparing for the civil services exam. He cleared the written test on his first attempt but fell short by a few marks for the interview. On his second attempt, he got qualified. His Family and Friends are celebrating his success ever since the results were announced.

