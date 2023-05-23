UPSC Result 2023: Two toppers hail from Greater Noida; CM Yogi extends wishes

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA UPSC Result 2023 Toppers from Greater Noida

UPSC Result 2023: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final result for Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2023 today, May 23. A total number of 933 candidates including 613 male and 320 female aspirants have been recommended by the Commission for appointment to various administrative services. Taking it to Twitter, Uttar Pradesh State Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has congratulated successful candidates and wished them the best for the future.

"Many congratulations to all the successful candidates in UPSC's prestigious Civil Services Examination-2022! I have full faith that all of you will make your invaluable contribution in building a 'self-reliant India' with the spirit of 'Nation First', unwavering dutifulness and full commitment. Best wishes to all of you for your bright future," CM Yogi tweeted.

Ishita Kishore, a resident of Jalvayu Vihar Society, Greater Noida, secured the top rank while Smriti Mishra stood fourth in the country. Ishita Kishore, a resident of Greater Noida Jal Vayu Vihar, topped the IAS exam, she got the first position in the UPSC CSE result 2023. Smriti, a resident of Noida, ranked fourth among the top five successful candidates. Smriti Mishra lives in Sector 41 of Noida.

Ishita Kishore, 26, says that being born in an Airforce family, service and duty are part of their values. From the beginning, she aspired to become an administrative officer. As per the CSE final results announced by UPSC, Ishita, a graduate of Shri Ram College of Commerce, has fulfilled her wish by securing the first rank



When asked how hard did he prepare to become an IAS, Ishita answered that the UPSC exam is really difficult because there are three types of exams, prelims, mains and interviews, which have to be prepared in three different ways. The candidate who will continue to work hard with honesty will definitely get the result.