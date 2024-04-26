Chunav 360: EVM gets green signal
Muqabla: 'Mangalsutra' came in the elections...brought Hindus to the booth?
Chunav Dhamaaka: Mathura, Baghpat, Amroha...what is the voting percentage saying?
Recommended Video
Chunav 360: EVM gets green signal
Muqabla: 'Mangalsutra' came in the elections...brought Hindus to the booth?
Chunav Dhamaaka: Mathura, Baghpat, Amroha...what is the voting percentage saying?
Rajdharm: Meerut, Ghaziabad, Noida...what did the reporter see?
Top News
Lok Sabha election 2024 phase 2 LIVE: Polling ends, Tripura tops voter turnout, Bengal crosses 70 pc
'Aashiq ka janaza hai, zara jhoom ke nikle': Amit Shah's dig at Digvijaya Singh in Rajgarh
‘Phase two too good, support for NDA will disappoint Oppn even more’: PM Modi after end of polling
'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actor Gurucharan Singh aka Sodhi goes missing
Latest News
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 26, 2024
Upset over no ticket to Muslims in Maharashtra, Congress' Naseem Khan writes to Kharge | DETAILS
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium pitch report for LSG vs RR IPL game?
Chunav 360: EVM gets green signal
Bike Reporter: Whose wind is blowing in the city of Mahakal?
TIME's 100 Most Influential People Of 2024:Gala Red Carpet Highlights | Dev Patel |Dua Lipa |Kylie M
Gandhinagar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress's Sonal Patel Vs BJP's Amit Shah | Hot Seat
Hyderabad Lok Sabha Polls 2024: BJP's Madhvi Latha Vs 4-time MP Asaduddin Owaisi | Hot Seat
Delhi court rejects Brij Bhushan Singh's plea seeking further probe into sexual harassment case
Mamata Banerjee's Bengal government moves Supreme Court against CBI probe in Sandeshkhali
Lok Sabha second phase polling: A direct fight between BJP and Congress in THESE states
Supreme Court rejects all petitions seeking 100 per cent verification of EVM votes with VVPAT slips
'Dream big, try to become big,' Rajat Sharma tells students at Daulat Ram College annual event
Lok Sabha election 2024 phase 2 LIVE: Polling ends, Tripura tops voter turnout, Bengal crosses 70 pc
Congress, I.N.D.I.A bloc want to lay foundation of India's division on religious lines, says Yogi
Akhilesh vows ‘long fight’ for ballot paper after SC verdict: 'I.N.D.I.A bloc govt will remove EVM'
Lok Sabha Polls: PM Modi attacks RJD in Bihar, says 'Munger has suffered most during 'jungle raj''
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: Kolkata lose Salt, Narine in quick succession; Punjab seek comeback
Why is Mitchell Starc not playing in KKR vs PBKS IPL 2024 clash?
DC vs MI Dream11 fantasy team: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 prediction, playing XIs
Can RCB still qualify for playoffs of IPL 2024? Here are latest scenarios after their win over SRH
Shikhar Dhawan injury update: Will Punjab Kings captain get fit in time for KKR clash in IPL 2024?
24 more Indian fishermen, arrested by Sri Lankan Navy, repatriated to India
Vietnam's head of parliament resigns amid 'blazing furnace' anti-corruption probe
Is there a UFO in New York? Mysterious 'flying cylinder' caught on camera, baffles citizens | VIDEO
Blinken meets Chinese President Xi as recent tensions threaten to sour US-China relations
India-China border situation 'generally stable at present': Chinese military on PM Modi's remarks
'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actor Gurucharan Singh aka Sodhi goes missing
'We are in good...', Anne Hathaway REVEALS details about the third installment of Princess Diaries 3
Parineeti Chopra breaks silence on pregnancy rumours, says 'I lost brands. I didn't do events..'
Rekha's adorable moment with 'mom-to-be' Richa Chadha at Heeramandi premiere | WATCH
Krushna Abhishek's emotional reaction after 'mama' Govinda attends Arti's wedding | WATCH
AIFF records 138 per cent rise in registration of female players in last two years
Is Mitchell Starc injured? KKR all-rounder provides major update on speedster ahead of clash vs PBKS
Want to know how someone used your phone? Dial this code to get complete history
Scammers are posing as MS Dhoni to dupe people, DoT issues warning to citizens
Realme C65 5G starting at Rs 10,499 launched in India: Check price, specifications, availability
Samsung likely to hold its next Galaxy Unpacked Event in July: All we know so far
Apple releases new AI model that can run on phones, laptops: Details here
Getting unknown calls on new number? Here's what is Recycled Mobile Number, how this policy works
What is end-to-end encryption and why is WhatsApp against breaking it? | Explained
Why is Karnataka government at centre of controversy over Muslim reservation in OBC quota? Know here
What is UK's Rwanda deportation bill and why is it such a big issue for Rishi Sunak? Explained
Muizzu's party wins Maldives polls despite geopolitical turbulence: What does this mean for India?
Horoscope Today, April 26: Full family support for Virgo; know about other zodiac signs
Horoscope Today, April 25: Marital bliss for Sagittarius; know about other zodiac signs
Horoscope Today, April 24: Day of enthusiasm for Pisces; know about other zodiac signs
Horoscope Today, April 23: Capricorns to avoid unnecessary thinking; know about other zodiac signs
Horoscope Today, April 22: Luck will favour Pisces; know about other zodiac signs
Study finds immersing in nature reduces inflammation levels
Want to keep your gut healthy during summer? Essential tips you need to follow
Varicose Veins problem? Treat this condition with Ayurvedic therapies
Superfood Cucumber: Know THESE 5 benefits of Kheera
Horlicks rebranded as 'Functional Nutritional Drink' after dropping 'Health' label
Soothing Sunburn to Hydrating Skin: 5 aloe vera beauty hacks for summer
Makhana vs Murmura: Which one is healthier?
Indian stews reign supreme on Taste Atlas' rankings
Watermelon Mint Cooler to Cucumber Limeade: Stay cool with these refreshing drinks this summer
Lok Sabha Elections: Why do indelible ink used after voting and how long does it take to disappear?