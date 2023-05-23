Tuesday, May 23, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Jobs
  4. UPSC CSE Final Result 2022-23 Out: Girls secure top 3 ranks in civil services exam, check complete list

UPSC CSE Final Result 2022-23 Out: Girls secure top 3 ranks in civil services exam, check complete list

UPSC CSE Final Result 2023 has been uploaded on the official website of UPSC. check topper list, roll number wise civil services final result PDF and other details.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal New Delhi Updated on: May 23, 2023 14:36 IST
UPSC, UPSC CSE final result, upsc civil services final result download link, UPSC
Image Source : FILE UPSC CSE Final Result 2023 Out

UPSC CSE Final Result 2022-23​: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the civil services final exam result on its website. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download their results from the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in.

Ishita Kishore obtained AIR 1, followed by Garima Lohia, Uma Harathi N, and Smriti Mishra, showing that women candidates once again swept the top positions.

The UPSC CSE prelims exam was conducted on June 5, 2022 and the results were announced on June 22. The main exam was conducted between September 16 and 25, and the results were announced on December 6. The interview was conducted till May 18, 2023. On the basis of written test, and interviews, the commission has uploaded the list of the selected candidates on its website. 

According to the results, 933 candidates have been recommended for appointment to various services such as Indian Administrative Service; Indian Foreign Service; Indian Police Service; and Central Services, Group A’ and Group ‘B’. Candidates can check roll number and name-wise Civil Services Exam result 2022 on the official website. The direct link to the UPSC CSE results can be accessed by scrolling down. 

UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2022-23: How to download?

  1. Visit the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in
  2. Click on the notification link that reads 'UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2022-23'
  3. It will take you to a new PDF
  4. Scroll down and check your name and roll  number in the PDF
  5. Save UPSC Civil Service Final Result 2023 for future reference

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jobs

Top News

Related Jobs News

Latest News