UPSC CSE Final Result 2022-23 Out: Girls secure top 3 ranks in civil services exam, check complete list

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UPSC CSE Final Result 2023 Out

UPSC CSE Final Result 2022-23​: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the civil services final exam result on its website. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download their results from the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in.

Ishita Kishore obtained AIR 1, followed by Garima Lohia, Uma Harathi N, and Smriti Mishra, showing that women candidates once again swept the top positions.

The UPSC CSE prelims exam was conducted on June 5, 2022 and the results were announced on June 22. The main exam was conducted between September 16 and 25, and the results were announced on December 6. The interview was conducted till May 18, 2023. On the basis of written test, and interviews, the commission has uploaded the list of the selected candidates on its website.

According to the results, 933 candidates have been recommended for appointment to various services such as Indian Administrative Service; Indian Foreign Service; Indian Police Service; and Central Services, Group A’ and Group ‘B’. Candidates can check roll number and name-wise Civil Services Exam result 2022 on the official website. The direct link to the UPSC CSE results can be accessed by scrolling down.

UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2022-23: How to download?