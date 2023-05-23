CUET Phase 2 admit card 2023 out on cuet.samarth.ac.in, exams on May 25, 26, 27, and 28

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CUET UG 2023 admit card out for phase 2

CUET Phase 2 admit card 2023 download link: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the exams scheduled on May 25, 26, 27, and 28. Candidates whose exams are scheduled on the aforesaid dates can download their admit cards using their Application No. and Date of Birth on the login page available on cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The candidates have been advised to go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the Information Bulletin.

CUET Phase 2 exam will commence on May 25 and conclude on 28. The candidates scheduled for these dates will appear for the subjects mentioned in their Admit Card. Candidates who have chosen subjects other than those being displayed on the admit card will get the admit card at a later date.

Earlier, the National Testing Agency issued the exam city intimation slip for Common University Entrance Test for candidates' reference. Candidates should not that the intimation slip is NOT the Admit Card for CUET (UG) - 2023. Candidates will have to carry the CUET UG 2023 admit card along with valid identity proof on the day of the exam. Candidates can download CUET Phase 2 admit card 2023 followed by the easy steps given below.

CUET Phase 2 admit card 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of CUET - cuet.samarth.ac.in

Click on the notification link that reads 'CUET Phase 2 admit card 2023' flashing on homepage

Enter application number, date of birth, security pin and click on the download admit card button

CUET Phase 2 admit card 2023 will appear on the screen

Download CUET Phase 2 admit card 2023 and save it for future reference

Direct link to download CUET Phase 2 admit card 2023

The CUET (UG)- 2023 is being conducted in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu languages. CUET UG Phase 3 intimation soon be released on the official website. Candidates have been advised to keep a track on the official website for latest updates.

ALSO READ | CUET UG 2023 city intimation slip OUT for exams scheduled from May 25 to 28, get link here

ALSO READ | Education ministry, PARAKH organise workshop on aligning curriculum standards