Reel gone wrong: Delhi woman falls into drain while filming video, rescued by police | VIDEO

New Delhi:

In Delhi’s Najafgarh, met with an accident while recording a video reel. She slipped into a drain while filming, but police at the spot quickly assisted and ensured she was safe. The woman identified as Bhavna, 22, from the Najafgarh area, was filming near her home when she accidentally lost her balance and fell into an open drain. By the time help arrived, she said she was already waist-deep in water. A video shared by the Delhi Police shows an officer using a rope to carefully lift her out of the drain.

The popularity of reels on social media platforms have increased rapidly. Many people enjoy producing creative and engaging videos, but it is recommended being mindful of surroundings and safety measures.

Past instances

A week earlier, a 27-year-old woman, Mohini, passed away while filming a suicide scene at her home in Baberu town. She was attempting a creative reel and, in the process, lost balance. Authorities confirmed the event was accidental. Her family and neighbours responded quickly, and her story has sparked discussions about safe practices for content creation.

In another incident, on February 3 Sahil Dhaneshra, a 23-year-old youth was killed in a road accident in Delhi’s Dwarka. As per the statement of the deceased's mother, the accused driver, who is a minor, stepped out of his house to make reels and was performing stunts on the road.

She said it was a criminal act and the accused, who has been granted bail, should be brought to justice.

“My son was going to the office on the 3rd of February...He (Scorpio driver), along with his sister, was out on his Scorpio to make fun reels. The speed with which the Scorpio is being driven is clearly visible in the reel...He (Scorpio driver) was driving in the opposite lane and came right in front of the bus and performed a stunt...My son looked to the right to see whether there was space. Because there was an e-rickshaw on the left side of the bus...The Scorpio collided with the motorcycle and hit the roadside parked car. The Scorpio driver did not apply the brakes after the collision. Even a cab driver has been seriously injured in the accident...This is a criminal activity,” she said.