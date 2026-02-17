Robert Duvall, Oscar-winning actor and The Godfather star, dies at 95

New Delhi:

Robert Duvall, the Oscar-winning actor, has died at the age of 95. He passed away “peacefully” at his home in Middleburg, Virginia, on Sunday, February 15, as confirmed by his publicist and a statement shared by his wife, Luciana Duvall.

"To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything," Luciana Duvall wrote, adding, "His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court. For each of his many roles, Bob gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented."

Duvall never fit the mould of a conventional leading actor. Bald, wiry, often understated. And yet, only a handful of actors moved through Hollywood with such consistency and purpose. From his debut as Boo Radley in To Kill a Mockingbird in 1962, he began shaping characters and creating a niche for himself in the heart of his audiences.

In her career, Duvall went on to earn seven Academy Award nominations, winning Best Actor for Tender Mercies in 1983. There were also four Golden Globes, including one for Lonesome Dove, a role he often called his favourite. In 2005, he received the National Medal of Arts, a recognition that felt almost inevitable by then.

Out of all his roles, it was The Godfather in 1972 that made him indispensable to filmmakers. Cast by Francis Ford Coppola as Tom Hagen, Duvall played the steady, never loud, never showy, but an essential character. He worked alongside Al Pacino and Marlon Brando, yet found his own space in the story.

Critic David Thomson once wrote, "Stars and Italians alike depend on his efficiency, his tidying up around their grand gestures, his being the perfect shortstop on a team of personality sluggers. Was there ever a role better designed for its actor than that of Tom Hagen in both parts of The Godfather?'"

If The Godfather showed his control, Apocalypse Now revealed his range. As Lieutenant Colonel Bill Kilgore, he was intense, unpredictable, almost surreal. Reportedly, it took him a few takes to master for one of the most famous passages in movie history: "I love the smell of napalm in the morning. You know, one time we had a hill bombed, for 12 hours. When it was all over, I walked up. We didn't find one of em, not one stinkin' dink body. The smell, you know that gasoline smell, the whole hill. Smelled like - victory."

Coppola once said of him, "Actors click into character at different times - the first week, third week. Bobby's hot after one or two takes."

That was Duvall’s gift. He did not need noise or flourish. He arrived, understood the moment, and delivered it with truth.

