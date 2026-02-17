Rashmika Mandanna blushes in first appearance after wedding invite with Vijay Deverakonda goes viral | Pics

New Delhi:

If rumours are anything to go by, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are all set to marry next week, on February 26. A leaked wedding invite, going viral on Monday, contained dates of their wedding and reception. Amid the buzz, Rashmika made her first appearance for paps last night, blushing as she posed for photos.

Rashmika Mandanna makes first appearance for paps

The glow on Rashmika Mandanna's face was evident last night. She wore a jeans and t-shirt, which she paired with a blazer and signature cap. The Pushpa actress first wore a mask, which she removed after requests from paps. She stood in front of the cameras, blushed and smiled for them without reacting or even remotely hinting at her alleged wedding with Vijay Deverakonda next week. Take a look at her picture here:

(Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI)Rashmika Mandanna

This is a developing story.