Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda to marry next week? LEAKED invite reveals wedding, reception dates

New Delhi:

Telugu actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are set to get married in an intimate ceremony this February 2026. The couple reportedly got engaged in October 2025 and will tie the knot in a private wedding in Udaipur.

A wedding invitation, claiming to be from Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, has gone viral online, leaving fans excited over the wedding and reception details. However, the couple has not yet issued any official statement regarding the invitation or ceremony.

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's wedding invite surfaces online

The wedding invite reads, "I'm writing to share some special news and to invite you to be part of a huge moment in our lives. With the love and blessings of our families, Rashmika and I will be getting married on 26.02.26 in a small and intimate ceremony. As we begin this new chapter, celebrating and creating memories around our union, it would truly mean a lot to us to celebrate with those who have been a part of our journeys. Your presence and blessings would make this occasion even more special for us."

The now-viral wedding invitation includes the details about wedding reception which is scheduled for March 4, 2026. It read, "We warmly invite you to join us and bless us at our wedding reception. Wednesday, 04 March, 2026 | 7:00 PM onwards Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. We look forward to celebrating together."

According to reports, the couple got engaged in a private ceremony in Hyderabad in October 2025. While they never publicly confirmed it, Vijay's affection and support for Rashmika were clearly visible during the success party of her film The Girlfriend. For the unversed, at the event, Vijay Deverakonda was seen kissing Rashmika Mandanna's hand, sparking widespread conversation.

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's work front

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in romantic drama, The Girlfriend alongside Dheekshith Shetty. She will be next seen in Telugu action thriller, Mysaa directed by Rawindra Pulle. On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda was last featured in Kingdom and will next seen in action drama, Ranabaali. He is also a part of Ravi Kiran Kola's directorial Rowdy Janardhana which is slated to hit screens in December 2026.

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda's New Year post: Fans spot ‘Rashmika’ clues in Rome vacation photos