Tamil Nadu BJP chief apologises to Vijay and Trisha over derogatory remarks: What was the controversy?

Chennai:

Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagendran on Monday tendered apology over his derogatory remark that dragged actor Trisha Krishnan into an attack on actor-turned-politician Vijay. Nagendran stated said that the comment was made “by mistake”, shortly after Trisha called him out in a strongly worded statement.

Here’s what Nainar Nagendran said in apology

“This was a statement made by mistake. Our all India women's wing chief Vanathi Srinivasan and Annamalai has spoken to me about this matter. If anyone has been hurt by my statement, I express my heartfelt regrets,” the Tamil Nadu BJP president said.

The apology from the Tamil Nadu BJP chief comes a day after Nagendran triggered a political row by stating that Vijay should “come out of Trisha’s house” to gain experience and succeed in politics. He made this comment while responding to Vijay’s assertion that his party would emerge as a key challenger in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Nagendran mocked Vijay’s political ambitions at an event

Nagendran at the event also mocked Vijay’s political ambitions, saying the actor was someone “who cannot even climb onto a rooftop is dreaming of climbing to heaven”. “Poor man, he is completely inexperienced. First, he needs to come out of his house. Come out of Trisha’s house first, then something can happen,” he had said.

Actress Trisha takes strong objection to remarks made by Nagendran

In the meantime, actress Trisha Krishnan took strong objection to remarks made by Nagendran when he was speaking about actor-turned-politician Vijay. A statement issued by advocate Nithyaesh Natraj and shared on Trisha's Instagram account described the remarks as "distasteful."

Without referring to anybody by name, Trisha's lawyer in a statement said, " 1. This is with reference to the distasteful comment about my client which is circulating in the media. 2. My client never expected that such distasteful and inappropriate remark would be made by a person holding a high stature in the State's political space. 3. My client makes it very clear that she is not affiliated with any political party neither does she intend to be. Further, just as my client had continuously maintained in the past, she has always taken a neutral stand when it comes to politics."The statement by Trisha's counsel dated February 15 further read, "4. My client wishes to be defined only by her craft and not by any alleged political alignment. Further and most importantly, it is common saying that personal lives should never be made the subject of public commentary or discourse, and it is expected that persons holding high positions maintain responsibility and equanimity in public discourse.5. It is requested that my client's name not be drawn into matters that do not concern her."

Disrespect should and always will be called out: Trisha

Trisha posted this statement on her X and Instagram accounts, captioning it as "Disrespect should and always will be called out."The controversy erupted after Nagendran recently made a personal reference to Trisha while criticising Vijay, who has launched his political party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Trisha and Vijay has worked on several films together. The BJP State leader's comment has sparked a major backlash, with Opposition leaders condemning it as a "uncivilised" personal attack on both Trisha and the TVK leader.

