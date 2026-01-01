Vijay Deverakonda's New Year post: Fans spot ‘Rashmika’ clues in Rome vacation photos Vijay Deverakonda shared Rome vacation photos to wish fans Happy New Year. However, it sparked speculation that he was holidaying with rumorred partner Rashmika Mandanna.

New Delhi:

Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda wished his fans a Happy New Year by sharing a photo dump from his recent Rome vacation. The pictures included iconic locations such as the Colosseum, a train journey, and fun moments with his friends.

The post quickly grabbed attention and sparked speculation about whether he was holidaying with his rumoured partner, Rashmika Mandanna, who had also shared pictures from Rome earlier on her Instagram.

Fans speculate about Rashmika Mandanna in Vijay Deverakonda's New Year post

In the carousel post, Vijay Deverakonda wrote, "Happy new year my darling loves May we grow up together, make great memories, do great things, spread love, cheer and life. Biggest kisses and hugs to all of you (sic)."

Eagle-eyed users reacted to Vijay's post, pointing out possible appearances of Rashmika. In one photo, some claimed to see her reflection, while in another, fans speculated that she could be hugging Vijay from behind as their friends laughed in the background. Ever since he posted these pictures, it sparked an online chatter among fans.

One user commented, "6th picture is so cute. When Rashmika backhugs Vijay and everyone smiles. May this happiness be filled in your life. Happy New Year (sic)." Another wrote, "5th picture me rashmika hai (sic)."

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ @THEDEVERAKONDA)Screengrab taken from Vijay Deverakonda's Instagram post.

Vijay Deverakonda's Instagram post has garnered over 5 lakh likes and thousands of comments ever since it was posted.

About Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's wedding rumours

Recently, reports suggested that the couple would marry at a palace in Udaipur on February 26, 2026. However, neither Vijay Deverakonda nor Rashmika Mandanna has confirmed the wedding yet. For the unversed, the duo have worked together in films like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.

