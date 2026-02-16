How can Afghanistan qualify for T20 World Cup Super Eight after win over UAE in Delhi?

New Delhi:

Afghanistan registered their first win in the T20 World Cup 2026 after outclassing the UAE at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in what was their third outing in the tournament. Having ran New Zealand close and almost defeated South Africa, the Afghans defeated the UAE by five wickets after chasing down 161 in Delhi on Monday, February 16.

Azmatullah Omarzai was the star for Afghanistan as he made brilliant contributions with the bat and the ball. The all-rounder scalped four wickets in his four overs for just 15 runs before unleashing his skills with the bat. With his team in a bit of a hole after losing half-centurion Ibrahim Zadran, and needing 64 from 41 balls, Omarzai put up a strong 21-ball 40 to power his team home in the final over with four balls to go.

Afghanistan open account after close defeats

Placed along with the likes of South Africa and New Zealand in Group D, Afghanistan have opened their account with their win over the UAE. They ran into the Kiwis and the Proteas in their first two matches and could have won both of them, particularly that twin Super Over clash against South Africa, but fell short in the end. Their win overthe UAE means that Afghanistan now have two points to show in three matches and have slim hopes to make it to the next stage.

Having been the 2024 semifinalists, there were hopes that Afghanistan could get to the Super Eight stage, albeit this being a group of death. However, they had done so last time in another group of death, having made it to the semifinals after coming from a group that featured New Zealand and the West Indies. They had also stunned the mighty Aussies in the Super Eight stage to make it to the semifinals.

How can Afghanistan qualify for Super Eight stage?

Their road to the Super Eight stage, let alone the semifinals, is pretty steep this time around. Afghanistan have just two points from three matches and sit third in Group D, beneath the toppers South Africa and New Zealand. They have one game left against Canada, and that will take place on February 19 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. If they win that clash, they will be on four points.

However, this won't be enough for them to make it to the Super Eight unless the second-ranked New Zealand (already on four points) lose to Canada on February 17, two days before their fixture against the minnows.

Afghanistan will be out if New Zealand beat Canada, which looks the most likely outcome unless the latter springs a surprise and Afghanistan beat the minnows later. This will put Afghanistan on equal points with New Zealand, and if the UAE stun South Africa, the UAE will also be on four points in this case. Net run rate will then come into play, and Afghanistan will hope they have a better NRR than the Kiwis.