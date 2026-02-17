Indore murder confession: MBA student's boyfriend tried to summon her spirit after brutal killing

Indore:

Piyush Dhamnodia, the accused in the brutal killing of a 24-year-old woman in Indore, allegedly strangled her at his rented accomodation following an argument, "mistreated the body" and left it there before fleeing to Maharashtra where he performed occult practices to "summon and speak to his girlfriend's spirit", police have said.

The MBA student was allegedly strangled to death by her boyfriend in Indore following a dispute over marriage at the apartment in Dwarkapuri area of the city. The woman’s body was discovered on February 13 after residents alerted police about a foul smell coming from the premises. When officers forced open the door, they found her lying on a bed.

Preliminary investigation indicated that she had been strangled, with rope marks visible around her neck. Police said the body appeared to be several days old.

Boyfriend arrested from Mumbai

The flat had allegedly been rented by her boyfriend, identified as Piyush Dhamnodia, who studied with her. He was later arrested from Mumbai.

According to police, the woman’s father filed a missing person complaint on February 11. He told officers that he had dropped her near the Collector’s office a day earlier, after which she did not return home. During the investigation, police linked the missing complaint to the body recovered from the rented flat.

Relationship dispute over marriage

During interrogation, Dhamnodia allegedly told police that he had been in a long term relationship with the woman. However, disagreements over marriage, particularly due to resistance from family members, had led to frequent quarrels.

On the day of the incident, the two reportedly met at the rented flat to resolve their differences. Police said another argument broke out over marriage. In a fit of rage, he allegedly strangled her and tied her with a rope.

Withcraft rituals

After the alleged killing, DCP Shrikrishna Lalchandani said the accused remained in the flat for some time before locking it and fleeing Indore. He reportedly travelled to Panvel in Maharashtra, stayed at a hotel overnight and attempted tantric rituals in his room, claiming he was trying to call back the woman’s spirit. The accused claimed he was mentally disturbed after killing the woman.

He later moved to Mumbai. Officials stated that he carried the woman’s mobile phone with him and later destroyed it in Maharashtra. Police claim that Dhamnodia suspected the woman of speaking to other men through mobile applications, leading to repeated disputes fuelled by insecurity and mistrust.

The accused has been arrested and is being questioned. Digital evidence, call detail records and forensic findings are being examined as part of the ongoing investigation.

Earlier, the victim’s father had alleged that his daughter was under stress after obscene photographs and videos of her were circulated on WhatsApp including the college group. He also claimed that she was being blackmailed and pressured to pay the accused’s college fees.

