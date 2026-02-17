'No room for politics of vengeance': Tarique Rahman sends big message ahead of oath-taking ceremony today

New Delhi:

Bangladesh is set to witness a major political moment on Tuesday as Tarique Rahman takes oath as the country’s new Prime Minister. The 60-year-old chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) led his party to a sweeping victory in the 13th parliamentary elections. The oath-taking ceremony will be held at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad instead of the presidential residence at 3:30 PM (4 PM Local Time) and President Mohammed Shahabuddin will administer the oath to the Prime Minister with the cabinet.

Earlier in the day, all newly elected Members of Parliament will be sworn in before the formal formation of the government.

BNP’s clear majority in Parliament

The BNP secured 209 out of 297 seats, giving it a strong mandate to form the government. Jamaat-e-Islami won 68 seats, while the Awami League did not contest the polls. Political observers describe the results as a decisive shift in Bangladesh’s political landscape after months of uncertainty.

A big message for minorities

Ahead of taking office, Rahman delivered a firm message about the direction his government intends to follow. Responding to questions about how he would deal with supporters of rival parties, he said there was “no room for politics of vengeance.” He clearly warned that any attacks based on political affiliation or differing opinions would not be tolerated.

He stressed that the rule of law would guide his administration and that personal or political revenge had no place in governance. “Our paths may be different, our opinions may differ, but for the sake of the country we must stay united,” he said, calling for national harmony.

The election took place after a tense period that included incidents of violence against minority communities. In this backdrop, Rahman’s call for unity carries special meaning. Four leaders from minority communities including two Hindus and two Buddhists won seats on BNP tickets. Their victory has been seen as an important sign of representation in the new parliament.

Rahman acknowledged that the new government faces serious challenges. He pointed to a fragile economy, weakened institutions, and concerns over law and order as urgent issues.

He said his administration would focus on restoring stability and ensuring good governance. Rahman, son of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia and late President Ziaur Rahman, is taking public office for the first time. He returned to Bangladesh recently after years abroad.

International presence at the ceremony

The swearing-in ceremony is expected to draw around 1,200 guests from home and abroad. Among the foreign dignitaries attending will be Mohammed Muizzu and representatives from neighbouring countries. The transition follows the tenure of interim chief Muhammad Yunus, who took charge after political unrest last year.