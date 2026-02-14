Hyderabad: Lawyer brutally murdered with sharp weapons inside office, probe underway

New Delhi:

In a shocking incident in Hyderabad's Attapur, a lawyer was brutally murdered in daylight at his own office in Suleman Nagar. According to the police, the attackers carried out repeated strikes on the deceased, identified as Mohammad Khadeer and killed him on the spot. The case falls under the jurisdiction of Rajendra Nagar, and the incident has created an atmosphere of fear throughout the area. It is learnt that the matter is related to a family dispute.

According to reports, Khadeer was working alone in his office at the time. Suddenly, some unidentified individuals entered and immediately launched the attack. Using knives and sharp weapons, the assailants struck Khadeer around a dozen times. The attack was so brutal that he had no chance to defend himself and collapsed on the spot, drenched in blood. Witnessing the bloodshed, nearby people panicked, and the attackers fled the scene.

On receiving the information, Attapur police and a clues team reached the spot. The police cordoned off the area and collected forensic evidence. The body has been sent to Osmania Hospital for a post-mortem. The police are now analysing CCTV footage to identify the attackers and trace their escape route. Several special teams have been formed to apprehend the suspects and are conducting raids based on various leads.

Preliminary police investigations indicate a "family dispute" angle behind the murder. Sources say the deceased’s brother-in-law is under suspicion, although the police have refused to reach any conclusion at this stage. Officials clarified that they are investigating all possible angles thoroughly. The co-lawyers and local residents have expressed deep grief over the incident and demanded immediate action from the police. It is still unclear why family members might be involved in this brutal killing, but the investigation is progressing rapidly.