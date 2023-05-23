PSTET Paper 2 result 2023 declared, check scores, cut off marks and direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV PSTET Paper 2 result 2023 has been declared on pstet2023.org

PSTET Paper 2 result 2023: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the PSTET Paper 2 result 2023. Students who took to the paper 2 exams can check their results by visiting the official website of PSTET - pstet2023.org.

PSTET Paper 2 exam was held on April 30, 2023, in an offline mode. The results for the same have now been uploaded. Candidates can download PSTET Paper 2 results followed by the easy steps given below.

PSTET Paper 2 result 2023: How and where to download?

Visit pstet2023.org

Click on the notification link, 'The result for PSTET 2023 Paper II is out. A link for this purpose has been provided in the login area of the candidate. To view result'

PSTET Paper 2 result will appear on the screen

Download PSTET Paper 2 result and save it for future reference

PSTET Paper 2 2023: Qualifying Marks

To qualify for the PSTET, Candidate needs to meet the eligibility criteria set by the PSEB. The minimum qualifying percentage is 60% for the general category and 55% for the backward class (BC) category. Candidates from scheduled castes (SC) and scheduled tribes (ST) must receive a minimum of 50% and 45%, respectively, to be eligible.

Candidates have been advised to check their individual results and qualifying status on the official website. All those who have declared prepared for the PSTET Paper 2 exam can now look forward to the next septs in the recruitment process which may include interviews, document verification, and final selection.

PSTET Paper 2 2023: Cut Off Marks

General - 90 marks out of 150 marks - 50 per cent

PSTET OBC/SC/ST cut off - 83 out of 150 marks - 44 percent

