3 cricketers who can replace Angkrish Raghuvanshi in the playing XI for KKR

Kolkata:

Kolkata Knight Riders batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been ruled out of the IPL 2026, as India TV confirmed last evening. The 21-year-old fractured a finger on his left hand and is expected to miss at least three months of action. He is Kolkata's leading run-scorer this season, having amassed 422 runs in 12 innings at a strike rate of 146.52 and his absence is expected to hurt the team in the final league game against Delhi Capitals and also potential playoffs.

Notably, Raghuvanshi picked up the injury during the high-voltage match against Mumbai Indians at Eden Gardens. During one of his catching attempts, he clashed with Varun Chakaravarthy, suffering a minor concussion. Nevertheless, the cricketer decided to continue. However, he finally had to leave the field, owing to a finger injury towards the fag end of the first innings. He was replaced by Tejasvi Dahiya.

Now that Raghuvanshi is ruled out of the season, questions emerge on who can possibly replace him in the XI. It’s a complicated scenario given that Raghuvanshi was KKR’s first-choice keeper this time. Finn Allen can fill the role comfortably, but the New Zealand international isn’t entirely fit to keep wickets and hence, KKR are using him as an Impact Player this season. However, with no possible option remaining, the three-time champions may be forced to play Allen as keeper.

When it comes to batting front, here are three cricketers who can replace Raghuvanshi:

3. Sarthak Ranjan

Manish Pandey played a vital role in helping KKR win vs MI, but he is not the ideal number three batter at the moment. Since the wicket was on a slower side, it matched Manish’s game, but someone like Sarthak Ranjan meets the demands of modern cricket. The 29-year-old wreaked havoc in the 2025 edition of the Delhi Premier League, scoring 449 runs in nine matches, at a strike rate of 146.73. He could fit in at number three perfectly.

2. Ramandeep Singh

Ramandeep Singh can be slotted in the middle order, as either Anukul Roy or Cameron Green is promoted to number three. For Jharkhand, Anukul batted in the top order, scoring 303 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of over 160. If not him, Green could be a perfect option. He has plenty of experience and is someone who is showing to prove his mettle.

1. Rahul Tripathi

Rahul Tripathi is a direct replacement for Angkrish Raghuvanshi. He has prior experience of representing the franchise, but it's his current form that’s concerning. Nevertheless, if KKR don’t want any changes to the winning combination, Tejasvi can very well continue at the lower end of the order and also provide the keeping option in case Allen doesn’t.

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