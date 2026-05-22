Gurugram suffers massive power outage, Rapil Metro disrupted, passengers seen walking on tracks | VIDEO

Gurugram:

Gurugram city was hit by a massive power outage on Friday evening after the main transformer at the 220 KVA power substation in Sector 72 caught fire and collapsed, disrupting electricity supply across several parts of the city. Due to the outage, the Rapid Metro services were also disrupted for hours, with passengers stranded evacuated after a metro train broke down on the tracks.

The transformer breakdown led to the shutdown of seven major power substations, severely affecting electricity supply in multiple residential and commercial sectors.

Among the affected substations are Sector 15, Sector 38, Sector 44, Sector 46, Sector 52, Sector 56 and Maruti 66 KVA power houses.

As a result, electricity supply has been disrupted in sectors ranging from Sector 38 to Sector 57, along with Sector 15 Part 1 and 2 and Sector 18.

Rapid Metro services hit, may take hours to resume

The power failure also impacted Rapid Metro services in Gurugram, with operations remaining disrupted for more than an hour. Thousands of daily commuters who depend on the metro service faced inconvenience due to the disruption.

Officials said repair work is currently underway, but restoring the damaged transformer is expected to take nearly 8 to 10 hours.

Authorities have expressed hope that electricity supply and metro operations will be fully restored by late at night.

(Reported by Rohit Kaushik)