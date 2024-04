Updated on: April 26, 2024 19:06 IST

Gandhinagar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress's Sonal Patel Vs BJP's Amit Shah | Hot Seat

Gandhinagar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress's Sonal Patel Vs BJP's Amit Shah | Hot Seat Gandhinagar is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Gujarat. The seat has been firmly held by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) since 1989.