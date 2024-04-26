IPL 2024, LSG vs RR Dream11 fantasy team: Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 prediction

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL KL Rahul and Sanju Samson at the IPL 2024 game in Jaipur

LSG vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Two in-form sides Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals are set to clash in the mega IPL 2024 encounter at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday evening.

KL Rahul-led Lucknow are entering this game after recording two back-to-back wins against defending champions Chennai Super Kings. Two recent wins boosted Lucknow back into the top four in the points table but they face their biggest test against league leaders at home.

Rajasthan kicked off their IPL 2024 campaign with a dominant 20-run win against Lucknow at home and now find themselves at the top of the points table with seven wins in their first eight games. Rajasthan have won three of their first four encounters and are favourites to win the upcoming clash as well.

Match Details:

Match: IPL 2024, 44th T20 match

Venue: Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow

Date & Time: Saturday, April 27 at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

LSG vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran, KL Rahul (VC), Sanju Samson (C), Jos Buttler

Batters: Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Riyan Parag, Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Mohsin Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

LSG vs RR Dream11 Captaincy picks:

KL Rahul: After a slow start to the 2024 season, the new CSK skipper registered two back-to-back fifties to regain his old form. Gaikwad smashed 69 off just 40 balls against Mumbai Indians in the last game and has scored 224 runs in six innings this season. He also recorded a quickfire fifty against Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2023.

Sanju Samson: The star Caribbean big-hitter is enjoying another successful season for LSG. Pooran top-scored with 45 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders in the last game and is leading the scoring chart for his team with 223 runs at a strike rate of 161.59 so far.

LSG vs RR IPL 2024 Match 44 probable playing XIs:

Lucknow Super Giants predicted playing XI: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c & wk), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur.

Rajasthan Royals predicted playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.