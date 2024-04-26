Friday, April 26, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IPL 2024, LSG vs RR Dream11 fantasy team: Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 prediction

IPL 2024, LSG vs RR Dream11 fantasy team: Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 prediction

LSG vs RR Dream11 prediction: Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals recorded a dominant 20-run win in their first IPL 2024 game against Lucknow Super Giants at home and are favourites to clinch two points in the away fixture at Ekana Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: April 26, 2024 21:00 IST
KL Rahul and Sanju Samson
Image Source : BCCI/IPL KL Rahul and Sanju Samson at the IPL 2024 game in Jaipur

LSG vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Two in-form sides Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals are set to clash in the mega IPL 2024 encounter at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday evening. 

KL Rahul-led Lucknow are entering this game after recording two back-to-back wins against defending champions Chennai Super Kings. Two recent wins boosted Lucknow back into the top four in the points table but they face their biggest test against league leaders at home.

Rajasthan kicked off their IPL 2024 campaign with a dominant 20-run win against Lucknow at home and now find themselves at the top of the points table with seven wins in their first eight games. Rajasthan have won three of their first four encounters and are favourites to win the upcoming clash as well.

Match Details:

Match: IPL 2024, 44th T20 match

Venue: Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow

Date & Time: Saturday, April 27 at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

LSG vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran, KL Rahul (VC), Sanju Samson (C), Jos Buttler

Batters: Yashasvi Jaiswal

Related Stories
Is Mitchell Starc injured? KKR all-rounder provides major update on speedster ahead of clash vs PBKS

Is Mitchell Starc injured? KKR all-rounder provides major update on speedster ahead of clash vs PBKS

DC vs MI Dream11 fantasy team: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 prediction, playing XIs

DC vs MI Dream11 fantasy team: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 prediction, playing XIs

Vanuatu register shocking win over Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup Qualifier

Vanuatu register shocking win over Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup Qualifier

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Riyan Parag, Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Mohsin Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

LSG vs RR Dream11 Captaincy picks:

KL Rahul: After a slow start to the 2024 season, the new CSK skipper registered two back-to-back fifties to regain his old form. Gaikwad smashed 69 off just 40 balls against Mumbai Indians in the last game and has scored 224 runs in six innings this season. He also recorded a quickfire fifty against Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2023.

Sanju Samson: The star Caribbean big-hitter is enjoying another successful season for LSG. Pooran top-scored with 45 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders in the last game and is leading the scoring chart for his team with 223 runs at a strike rate of 161.59 so far. 

LSG vs RR IPL 2024 Match 44 probable playing XIs:

Lucknow Super Giants predicted playing XI: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c & wk), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur.

Rajasthan Royals predicted playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement