Updated on: April 26, 2024 19:04 IST

Hyderabad Lok Sabha Polls 2024: BJP's Madhvi Latha Vs 4-time MP Asaduddin Owaisi | Hot Seat

Hyderabad seat in Telangana is all set to witness a high-voltage election battle between All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen's (AIMIM) Asaduddin Owaisi, Bharatiya Janata Party's Madhvi Latha and Congress' Mohammad Waliullah Sameer. Polling in Hyderabad will take placeon May 13.