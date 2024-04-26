Congress, I.N.D.I.A bloc want to lay foundation of India's division on religious lines, says Yogi Adityanath

Follow us on Image Source : PTI UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Amid the rising controversy around the inheritance tax and wealth redistribution, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that the Congress and I.N.D.I.A bloc wants to lay the foundation of the country's division on religious lines. Addressing the media at his official residence in Lucknow, Yogi accused the opposition parties of trying to rob the people of their hard-earned wealth, “reintroduce personal laws” and “resurrect the Maoist insurgency”.

He also referred to the Congress manifesto as harmful for the country and called it necessary that the opposition be thwarted by the people in the ensuing elections. He asserted that the Bhartiya Janta Party began its campaign with the slogan of ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’, and accordingly highlighted the development works, good governance, and improved security under the ruling party’s government.

“But just before the first phase (of polls), the manifesto of Congress, the most important constituent of the I.N.D.I. alliance, was announced. The contents of the manifesto bode danger for India which is the world's largest democracy,” he said. Yogi also spoke on the statement of Sam Pitroda, the Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, on inheritance tax, saying, “Congress’ comments on inheritance tax is also a dangerous indication.”

They will take half of the inherited wealth: Yogi Adityanath

“Firstly, they want to lay the foundation of dividing the country along religious lines. Secondly, those who have accumulated some wealth, built a property… and mothers and sisters who purchase jewellery, they (Congress) will take them under their control. They will take half of the inherited wealth,” added Adityanath.

Uttar Pradesh CM also accused the Congress party of reviving triple talaq, which is banned by the law. He said, “Thirdly, they have claimed to reintroduce personal laws and ‘triple talaq”. Warning against the disruptions of religious faultlines, he asserted, “Any party that intends to take the country towards issues that were the basis of the Partition, then it will definitely be opposed.” “In India, Naxalism is close to finished. But if there are attempts to resurrect Naxalism and Maoism in the country, it will be strongly opposed. BJP will never accept it,” he further added.

(With PTI Inputs)

