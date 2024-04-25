'Islamisation of India': CM Yogi on Congress-led Karnataka govt move to include Muslims in OBC category

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has slammed the Congress-led government in Karnataka for proposing to include all castes and communities of Muslims in Other Backward Classes (OBCs) saying it's very unfortunate and an attempt at 'Islamisation of India'.

"Congress' statement is very unfortunate. This is a part of despicable attempts at Islamisation of India and pushing it towards divisions. When the UPA Government came to power, it made such attempts at that time too... At that time too BJP had carried out a massive agitation. So, be it Justice Verma committee report or Sachar Committee Report - they were all attempts by Congress to loot the reservation of OBCs, SCs, STs," CM Yogi said.

"PM Modi has drawn the nation's attention towards these issues... You saw Congress government in Karnataka's stand where they said that they will provide 32 per cent reservation to Muslims in the state. What is this? Truth is coming out... these show that their intentions towards the country are not good... country and the public will have to be alert...," Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath added.

Not just CM Yogi, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an election rally slammed Congress over its move to include all castes and communities of Muslims in OBC, alleging it was attempt to snatch away a big chunk of backward classes reservation.

PM Modi during a poll rally in Madhya Pradesh, said, "Once again, Congress has given reservation based on religion in Karnataka through the backdoor by putting all Muslim castes along with the OBCs. By doing so, it has snatched a big chunk of reservation from the OBC community. Congress indulged in this dangerous game which will destroy your (future) generations. It is the biggest enemy of the OBCs."

