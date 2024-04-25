PM Modi targets Rahul, Akhilesh in UP, says, 'Can you expect development from flop pair of Do ladkon ki jodi'?

Follow us on Image Source : NARENDRA MODI (X) PM Modi addresses public rally in UP's Shahjahanpur.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today (April 25) that Lok Sabha elections 2024 is not just about electing MPs and forming a government. PM Modi said, "This election is not just about electing MPs and forming a government. Your every vote is a guarantee to strengthen the resolve of a strong India and this is a guarantee of your vote more than the guarantee of Modi. This time your vote will send a very strong message to those with anti-national mindset. It is your vote that will keep terrorism under control and make India the third-largest economy in the world."

While addressing a public rally in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur, PM Modi attacked Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav and said that can you expect development from the flop pair of 'Do ladkon ki jodi' in Uttar Pradesh.

"Before Modi came to power, there were announcements made at railway stations, bus stations, and on television that if you see any unclaimed thing, bag, tiffin anywhere, do not touch it because there was a fear that there would be a bomb in the unclaimed things lying there and hence the entire government had to tell this to the people every day. After 2014, have you ever heard such information?. It is the power of your vote that stopped big explosions. Because you voted for the right people," PM said.

PM on Congress' poll dialogue

"This has been the identity of Congress- whenever they have to commit a big misdeed, they start raising a hue and cry in the name of the country and the Constitution. By raising similar slogans in the 70s, Congress had imposed an Emergency in the country, turned the country into a prison, shut down newspapers and put lakhs of democracy lovers behind bars. Once again Congress has released its flop film. There are two dialogues in this film of Congress- first- If Modi wins, dictatorship will come. Second- if Modi wins, reservation will go away. They keep spreading such lies. But as soon as the trailer of this film appeared in their manifesto, people read it and the country got to know the real face of Congress, their hidden agenda. Now all their truths are coming out one by one before the country," Narendra Modi added.

"When CM Yogi Adityanath's government came here, all the schemes which were stalled during the Samajwadi Party regime and the vehicle of development started running fast. Earlier, where the roads were not safe and now expressways are passing there," PM added.

Here are some key pointers from PM Modi's poll speech

You have to send strong message with your vote to those with an anti-national mindset.

Can power be given to those who shed tears on death of terrorists?.

Politics of appeasement biggest reason for "do (two) shezade" to come together.

Congress, SP want to take away rights of SC, ST, OBC; give reservation on basis of religion.

Congress plans to implement Karnataka model of reservation across country.

ALSO READ: Rajiv Gandhi scrapped India's inheritance tax law to claim Indira Gandhi's assets, alleges PM Modi

ALSO READ: Mallikarjun Kharge writes to PM Modi, seeks time to explain Congress' 'Nyay Patra', here's why