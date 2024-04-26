Friday, April 26, 2024
     
Mamata Banerjee's Bengal government moves Supreme Court against CBI probe in Sandeshkhali

A 10-member team of the CBI visited Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district to probe alleged crimes against women and land-grabbing, an official said.

Updated on: April 26, 2024 16:49 IST
The Mamata Banerjee's West Bengal government has moved Supreme Court against the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in Sandeshkhali violence. The Calcutta High Court last week ordered a CBI investigation into allegations of crimes against women and land-grabbing in Sandeshkhali, which had witnessed protests over the issues.

The court directed the CBI to investigate the allegations and submit a comprehensive report to it. Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials were attacked on January 5 by a mob when they went to Sandeshkhali to search the premises of now-suspended Trinamool Congress leader Shajahan Sheikh in connection with alleged ration distribution scam case.

The Supreme Court had on April 15 granted two weeks to the Lok Sabha Secretariat and others to file their replies to a plea moved by top bureaucrats from West Bengal against their summoning by the privileges committee of the Lower House of Parliament. They were summoned by the Committee of Privileges of the Lok Sabha over a complaint of "misconduct" filed against them by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sukanta Majumdar when he was trying to visit violence-hit Sandeshkhali, a village in North 24 Parganas district of the state.

On February 19, the top court stayed the notices issued by the privileges committee to the West Bengal chief secretary, director general of police (DGP) and others.

