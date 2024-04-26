Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 26, 2024

Why PM Modi welcomed SC verdict rejecting prayers for 100 pc verification of all VVPAT slips with EVM?

Heavy polling in Assam, Bengal, Tripura, Chhattisgarh, Manipur, moderate polling in Bihar, UP, Maharashtra, Rajasthan

CBI with NSG commandos raided Trinamool supporter’s home and seized 7 revolvers and pistols, nearly 350 cartridges and several country-made bombs, Supreme Court to hear Mamata govt’s petition challenging CBI probe on Monday

