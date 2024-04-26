Friday, April 26, 2024
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 26, 2024

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: April 26, 2024 20:41 IST
Aaj Ki Baat, Supreme court, SC rejects prayers for 100 per cent verification of VVPAT slips with EVM
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 26, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Why PM Modi welcomed SC verdict rejecting prayers for 100 pc verification of all VVPAT slips with EVM?

  • Heavy polling in Assam, Bengal, Tripura, Chhattisgarh, Manipur, moderate polling in Bihar, UP, Maharashtra, Rajasthan

  • CBI with NSG commandos raided Trinamool supporter’s home and seized 7 revolvers and pistols, nearly 350 cartridges and several country-made bombs, Supreme Court to hear Mamata govt’s petition challenging CBI probe on Monday

