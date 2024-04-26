Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 26, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Why PM Modi welcomed SC verdict rejecting prayers for 100 pc verification of all VVPAT slips with EVM?
Heavy polling in Assam, Bengal, Tripura, Chhattisgarh, Manipur, moderate polling in Bihar, UP, Maharashtra, Rajasthan
CBI with NSG commandos raided Trinamool supporter’s home and seized 7 revolvers and pistols, nearly 350 cartridges and several country-made bombs, Supreme Court to hear Mamata govt’s petition challenging CBI probe on Monday
