Australia accuses China of 'unsafe behaviour' after Beijing's fighter jet endangers navy helicopter

Melbourne: Australia has accused China of "unsafe behaviour" and demanded an explanation from Beijing after a Chinese fighter jet allegedly endangered an Australian navy helicopter by firing flares in its path over international waters. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the Australian public expected an explanation from China after the serious encounter that threatens to sour the improving ties between the two countries.

The incident occurred on Saturday when the Australian air warfare destroyer HMAS Hobart was enforcing UN Security Council sanctions against North Korea in international waters in the Yellow Sea, officials said on Monday. The Chinese Air Force J-10 jet dropped flares above and several hundred meters ahead of an Australian MH60R Seahawk helicopter during a routine flight in the Yellow Sea, according to Defence Minister Richard Marles.

Albanese on Tuesday said it was unacceptable for Australian defence personnel to be put at risk in international airspace by the Chinese military as they took part in the operation to enforce sanctions on North Korea. "This issue, we have made public in order to be able to speak out very clearly and unequivocally that this behaviour is unacceptable," he told Nine's Today Show.

“It's important that we speak out when events like this occur. It's important that we make clear our position, which has been done at the diplomatic levels, at government-to-government, but also defense-to-defense as well. And all of those avenues have been made clear. This issue, we have made public in order to be able to speak out very clearly and unequivocally that this behaviour is unacceptable,” the Australian PM further said.

Australia made "strong representations" to China

Marles on Monday said the helicopter had to take evasive action in order to not be hit by the flares that were fired 300 m in front of the chopper and 60 m above it. "The consequence of being hit by the flares would have been significant," he said. "We will not be deterred from engaging in lawful activities and activities which are there to enforce UN sanctions in respect of North Korea."

The Australian public expected an explanation from China about the incident, and Australia had made "very strong representations at every level to China", said Albanese. This encounter came before Chinese Premier Li Qiang is expected to visit Australia next month, where this issue is likely to be raised.

It was the most serious encounter between the two nations' forces since Australia accused the Chinese destroyer CNS Ningbo of injuring Australian navy divers with sonar pulses in Japanese waters in November last year. Australia said China disregarded a safety warning to keep away from the Australian frigate HMAS Toowoomba. China maintains that the encounter happened outside Japanese territorial waters and that the Chinese warship caused no harm.

Australia-China tensions rise after improvement in ties

Albanese also referred to the period since 2020 when China ended minister-to-minister discussions with the previous Australian government which lost power at elections in 2022. “One of the things that had broken down over a period of time was any dialogue. Dialogue is important. It's always, always important to have avenues of communication,” Albanese told reporters.

During a visit to China earlier in November, Albanese invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit Australia for the first time in a decade as bilateral relations have improved in recent years from unprecedented lows. He said Tuesday that Xi would not visit Australia this year. Albanese said he expected to have “some face-to-face engagement” with the Chinese leader when they both attend G20 and APEC summits late this year.

In a separate incident in 2022, Australia said a Chinese fighter aircraft dangerously intercepted an Australian military surveillance plane in the South China Sea, releasing a "bundle of chaff" containing pieces of aluminium that were ingested into the Australian aircraft's engine. Liu Jianchao, head of the international department of the Chinese Communist Party, said during a visit to Australia in November the Australian navy's movements in the South China Sea and East China Sea appeared to be an effort to contain China.

China claims sovereignty over much of the South China Sea, a conduit for more than $3 trillion of annual ship-borne commerce, including parts claimed by the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia and Brunei. An international tribunal in 2016 said China's expansive claim had no legal basis. Chinese navy vessels have been tracked off Australia's coast several times in recent years, including monitoring exercises with the US military.

