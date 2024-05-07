Ed Sheeran to Sania Mirza, THESE celebs will appear on The Great Indian Kapil Show 2

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM The Great Indian Kapil Show 2 guestlist revealed

Kapil Sharma is in the news for his new show 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' on Netflix. 7 episodes of this show have been streamed so far and with this, the show is going to end. But after this show, its second season is also going to be released on Netflix soon. This has been announced by Kapil's fellow comedian, Kiku Sharda aka Baccha Yadav. Have a look at the guestlist of the second season of The Great Indian Kapil Show.

The Great Indian Kapil Show season 1 has been a successful venture

Let us tell you that till now many stars have appeared in 'The Great Indian Kapil Show', which includes the names of many stars including Aamir Khan, Rohit Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, and Parineeti Chopra. All the episodes featuring several stars have been liked a lot. This time the show was streamed on OTT platform Netflix instead of TV and also trended a lot globally.

The second season of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' will stream soon

The fans were quite disappointed with the news of the show's ending. Now fans are excited to know who will be coming in the second season of the show. According to the report, stars from Bollywood, Hollywood to sports are going to come in the second season of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'. Reportedly, Hollywood singer Ed Sheeran, badminton player Sania Mirza, and Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor are going to come as guests in the second season of the show.

Talking about the star cast of the show, Sunil Grover has made a comeback after 6 years on Kapil's show. Apart from Sunil, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur, and Krishna Abhishek are seen in the show. Archana Puran Singh is judging the show, just like on TV.

