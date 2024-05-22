Ajay Devgn's unfortunate failure 'Maidaan' gets its OTT release date | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : JAANE DO SONG SNAPSHOT Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan' OTT release date has been finalised

Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan is based on the true story of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who changed Indian Football's history. In this sports drama film, Ajay has once again won the hearts of all the audiences with his excellent performance. This biopic based on Syed Abdul Rahim was directed by Amit Sharma. According to Sacnilk.com Maidaan has earned around Rs 70 crores worldwide. The film was made with a whooping budget of 250 crores. Although the film did not do well at the box office, the audience and critics liked Ajay's strong acting in the film. And for those who have not seen this film yet can now watch this film on OTT.

When and where to watch Ajay Devgn's Maidaan on OTT?

From the direction to the acting of the actors, Ajay Devgan's film Maidaan, which was released in theatres on the occasion of Eid, was strong, yet this film could not make its mark at the box office. Ajay and Priyamani starrer is now available on Prime Video in Hindi audio with English subtitles. But unfortunately, you will not be able to watch this film for free right now. To watch this movie you will have to pay Rs 349 as it is available on rental basic. Not to worry though, Maidaan will be released on Prime Video for free after two weeks.

About the film

Maidaan also stars Priyamani, who played the role of Rahim's wife in the film. Apart from Ajay and Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and Rudranil Ghosh have also played important roles in the film. This biopic was produced by Boney Kapoor in association with Zee Studios. The entire credit for the music in the film goes to Oscar-winner AR Rahman. Moreover, Richa Sharma made a slide comeback to playback with the superhit song Mirzaa. Maidaan had every ounce of cinema that deserved to be seen but the film flopped at the box office due to clashes and too many releases.

