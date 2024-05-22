'Ishq Vishk Rebound' is not sequel or remake of 'Ishq Vishk', Rohit Saraf reveals

Follow us on Image Source : SONG SNAPSHOT Rohit Saraf speaks about his and Pashmina Roshan's film

The first song of the film 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' has been released. The audience seems to be liking the song very much. However, several misconceptions about this film are also prevailing on social media. Some people are calling it a sequel to 'Ishq Vishk' while some believe that it is a remake of the Shahid Kapoor-Amrita Rao's film. Meanwhile, answering these questions, the film's actor Rohit Saraf has put an end to all the discussions related to sequels and remakes.

Neither sequel nor a remake!

Rohit Saraf along with his co-actors attended the music launch of Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar song. While addressing media, the Mismatched actor said that his film 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' is neither a sequel nor a remake of 'Ishq Vishk'. Rohit Saraf said that both are films of the same franchise, but despite this, the story of 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' is completely new. He also said that it is a rare opportunity for a new actor like him to work in such a film.

Let us tell you that 'Ishq Vishk' was released in the year 2003. It is a romantic comedy film starring Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao. The audience appreciated the film a lot and it still known for it album.

About the film

Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Naila Grewal and Jibran Khan will be seen in lead roles in 'Ishq Vishk Rebound'. Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina is debuting in Bollywood with this film. Apart from her, Rohit, who will also be seen in lead role in 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' was last seen with Hrithik in Vikram Vedha. Apart from 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' he will also be seen in Mismatched season 3 along with Prajakta Kohli. The film is directed by the accomplished Avinash Dharmadhikari. 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' will be released in theatres on June 21.

