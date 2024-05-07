'Kuch Bhi...', Janhvi Kapoor reacts to Tirupati wedding rumours with Shikhar Pahariya

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Janhvi Kapoor reacts to Tirupati wedding rumours

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor and her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya have been in the news for quite some time now. Recently a rumours about Janhvi went viral on social media. The news stated that Janhvi Kapoor wanted to get married to Shikhar at Trirupati Temple. However, the actor has now reacted to these news rumours and called them baseless.

The Instagram page of Instant Bollywood had shared a post that had a picture of Janhvi and Shikhar. The post suggested that Janhvi wishes to get married to Shikhar at Tirupati Balaji temple in Andhra Pradesh. However, the actor took to the comment section and wrote, 'Kuch Bhi'. This post is now going viral on social media.

Janhvi Kapoor's Koffee With Karan statement

For the unversed, during her Koffee With Karan debut along with stepbrother Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor spoke about her life post-marriage. That statement has now been altered, connected with Pahariya, and shared now. 'I have a clear picture in my mind from the beginning. I will get married in Tirupati and only family members will attend the wedding. I know I will wear a gold, Kanjeevaram saree and have lots of mogra in my hair. My husband will be in Lungi and we will eat food on the banana leaves,' said the actor

In another media interaction, Janhvi had said that she has been to Tirupati many times and wants to marry her love there. "I don't like grand weddings. Grand wedding is fun, but in such a big event, when everyone's attention is on you, it makes you nervous," said Janhvi.

On the work front

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Varun Dhawan starrer Bawal. She will next be seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao. She will also be seen in Ulajh opposite Gulshan Devaiah. Janhvi also has Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari in her kitty. Varun will be seen once again with her in this film. On the other hand, she will also mark her Tamil Debut opposite Jr NTR in Devara: Part one. After that, she'll be seen opposite in Ram Charan in his next untitled film.

