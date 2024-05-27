Dedh Bigha Zameen to Panchayat 3, OTT releases this week

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Have a look at OTT releases this week here

Apart from theatres, in today's times, the audience is getting more attracted towards OTT. The craze of OTT shows and films is increasing among the audience. Moreover, just like theatrical releases, now audiences await OTT releases. And for some shows and films, the wait is about to end. From Prime Videos' Panchayat 3 to Jio Cinema's Dedh Bigah Zameen, several news releases will hit OTT this week. Let us tell you which films and web series are going to be released where and when.

Panchayat 3

'Panchayat' tells the story of engineering graduate Abhishek Tripathi, who becomes the Panchayat Secretary in Phulera, a remote village in Uttar Pradesh, due to a lack of better job options. The third part of this much-awaited web series will release on May 28 on Prime Video. The show stars Jitendra Kumar in the role of a secretary, while Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Sanvika, Chandan Roy, Durgesh Kumar, Ashok Pathak, Faizal Malik and Sunita Rajwar are in lead roles.

Illegal 3

'Illegal' is a legal drama and stars Neha Sharma and Akshay Oberoi in the lead roles. Its third season will be released on May 29 on Jio Cinema. The audience will get to see a lot of drama in this series.

The First Omen

'The First Omen' revolves around an American woman who is sent to work in a church in Rome, but things take a dark turn when she uncovers an evil plan to bring about the birth of the Antichrist. But she comes. It stars Nell Tiger Free in the lead role. This film will be released on Disney+Hotstar on May 30.

Dedh Bigha Zameen

'Dedh Bigha Zameen' stars Pratik Gandhi and Khushalii Kumar in lead roles. The film revolves around a middle-class common man who is trying to raise money for his sister's dowry. It will be released on May 31 on Jio Cinema.

Swatantra Veer Savarkar

Randeep Hooda has played the lead role in 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'. He also started his directorial career through this film. The story of Swatantra Veer Savarkar is based on the life of writer and politician Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, who was also known as Veer Savarkar. This film is all set to hit the screens on ZEE5 on May 28th.

