UPSC CSE Final Result 2023: AIR 1 Ishita Kishore shares her success strategy; Quit job, failed prelims twice

UPSC Result 2023: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the Civil Services Exam (CSE) final result 2023 on its official website, upsc.gov.in. Ishita Kishore from Greater Noida has secure the all-Inda first rank in the UPSC exam 2023, followed by Garima Lohia, Uma Harathi N, and Smriti Mishra on top four ranks. Mayur Hazarika who hails from Assam has secured the AIR 5.

According to the official notification, a total of 933 candidates which includes 613 men and 320 women have been recommended by the Commission for appointment to various administrative services. In UPSC CSE 2023 result, Ishita Kishore has clinched the top spot.

While sharing her success strategy, Ishita said that to accomplish such a tough journey of becoming an IAS officer, one has to be disciplined and sincere to be able to achieve this. "No matter how much intelligent your are, you have to put it in your arts, you have to put it in your works," Ishita said.

Ishita is a graduate in Economics. She has completed her graduation from Shri Ram College of Commerce, University of Delhi. Ishita has completed her 12th from Commerce stream from Air Force Bal Bharti School, New Delhi.

Ishita Kishore's father is an Airforce office and the whole family lives in Greater Noida. Ishita, who topped UPSC CSE 2022, said that my family supported me immensely, even though I didn't clear the prelims twice, they showed a lot of faith in me. I will be grateful to them for the way they pushed me forward and made things easy for me.

As per the reports, Ishita joined Ernst & Young a private firm in 2017 as a risk analyst. After that he left this job to prepare for UPSC Civil Services Exam in 2019.