'West Bengal ready to bid farewell to TMC's mahajungle raj': PM Modi steps up attack on Mamata Banerjee West Bengal assembly elections 2026: Addressing a poll rally in Hooghly district's Singur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also alleged that the TMC is an enemy for the state's youth, women, farmers and fishermen.

Singur:

Lambasting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that time has come to end the 15-year 'mahajungle raj' of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the state. He said that West Bengal needs 'poriborton' (change), as people are fed up of TMC's misrule and want to oust Banerjee and her party from power.

Addressing a poll rally in Hooghly district's Singur, the prime minister also alleged that the TMC is an enemy for the state's youth, women, farmers and fishermen, as he claimed that only the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) can pace up the development in West Bengal. PM Modi also claimed that the TMC is not allowing the implementation of central schemes.

"A very large number of mothers, sisters, and farmers have come. Everyone has come with the same hope that we want real change. Everyone wants to change the 15-year mega-jungle raj. The BJP has once again stopped the jungle raj in Bihar, and now West Bengal is also ready to bid farewell to TMC's mahajungle raj," he said.

The prime minister said there was a government in Delhi (referring to Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party) as well which was allowing the implementation of central schemes. However, that party has been removed from power and Delhi now has a double-engine government, he said, as he asked people whether the TMC should be punished for acting against the interests of West Bengal.

Recounting the steps taken by his government for West Bengal, PM Modi said Bengali was only given the classical language status after the BJP came to power at the Centre. He alleged that the TMC was a part of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) at the Centre, but couldn't ensure that Bengali gets the classical language status.

Even Durga Puja given the status of cultural heritage by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) due to the efforts by the BJP, he said. "West Bengal has immense potential, it has very large rivers, very extensive coastlines, fertile land, every district of West Bengal has something special... The BJP will further enhance this strength of every district," PM Modi said.

In his address, he also alleged that the TMC is supporting infiltration. Despite the Centre seeking land for fencing of borders, the TMC isn't providing any support to his government, he said. The prime minister also claimed that Banerjee's party is involved in making documents for the infiltrators, as he urged people to vote for the BJP.

"The TMC government here does not even allow the central government's schemes to reach you properly... I understand their enmity towards me and the BJP, but the TMC is taking out its enmity on the people of Bengal," PM Modi said.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Legislative Assembly will likely take place in March or April this year, along with those in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry.

