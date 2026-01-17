'Paltano darkar, chai BJP sarkar': PM Modi sounds poll bugle in West Bengal's Malda West Bengal Assembly elections 2026: Addressing a public meeting in Malda district, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the BJP has already freed eastern Indian states from politics of hatred.

Malda:

Following the thumping victory of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in neighbouring Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reiterated that West Bengal needs a chance in governance and a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government will be formed following the upcoming assembly elections in the state. He further said that he feel the people of West Bengal's urge for a real change.

Addressing a public meeting in Malda district, the prime minister said West Bengal is surrounded by states that are ruled by the BJP with a record of good governance. The saffron party, he asserted, has already freed eastern Indian states from politics of hatred. He also said that people, particularly the Gen Z, have faith in BJP's development model.

"For decades, eastern India was held captive by those who practised divisive politics. The BJP has freed these states from their clutches... Odisha has formed a BJP government for the first time. Tripura has trusted the BJP for many years. In the recent elections in Assam, it has shown its trust in the BJP. And Bihar has chosen BJP-NDA government once again," PM Modi said.

Attacking the Trinamool Congress (TMC), PM Modi said the current regime led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is looting the public and not allowing the implementation of central schemes. He claimed that the central government sent flood relief funds 40 times to Bengal, but those who suffered didn't get it.

The prime minister said West Bengal can develop only when the TMC is removed from power and the BJP forms a government in the state. West Bengal's biggest issue is infiltration, he noted.

"The TMC government here ruthlessly obstructs all initiatives aimed at benefiting the poor. Shouldn't you be receiving the benefits of this free electricity scheme?" he said. "The people of Bengal will only truly benefit when the obstructive TMC government is replaced by a progressive BJP government."

In his remarks, he also spoke about BJP's recent victory in municipal corporation elections in Maharashtra and Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram. These victories show that the saffron party is now winning elections in places where no one thought the BJP could win, PM Modi added.

"This demonstrates the immense trust that the country's voters, especially the younger generation, have in the BJP's development model. Even in areas where lies and rumors were spread about the BJP for years, voters are now giving us their blessings. Seeing your enthusiasm today, I am confident that this time the people of Bengal will also ensure a resounding victory for the BJP," he said.

