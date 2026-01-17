PM Modi flags off India's first Vande Bharat sleeper train in Malda | Video Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to West Bengal and Assam, during which he will dedicate development projects to the nation. Modi flagged off India's first Vande Bharat Sleeper train in West Bengal's Malda.

New Delhi:

Marking a significant milestone in the Indian railways, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday flagged off the nation's first Vande Bharat Sleeper train in Malda during his visit to West Bengal. Modi visited the Malda Town Railway Station as he flagged off the Sleeper Train between Howrah and Guwahati (Kamakhya). The PM also virtually flagged off the Guwahati (Kamakhya)–Howrah Vande Bharat Sleeper Train.

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to West Bengal and Assam as he dedicates several train and road projects to the nation. In Malda, Modi will lay the foundation stone of multiple rail and road infrastructure projects worth more than Rs 3,250 crore in a public function.

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train to provide airline-like experience

The Vande Bharat Sleeper train has been made to meet the growing transportation needs of modern India. It is a fully air-conditioned Sleeper train, which will offer an airline-like experience to the passengers at economical fares, a Press Information Bureau press note stated.

The train is set to make long-distance journeys faster, safer, and more convenient. It will significantly reduce travel time by around 2.5 hours on the Howrah–Guwahati (Kamakhya) route.

Modi to lay foundation stone of four railway projects in West Bengal

His visiting agenda also includes laying the foundation for four major railway projects in the Election-bound West Bengal. These include a new rail line between Balurghat and Hili, next-generation freight maintenance facilities at New Jalpaiguri, upgradation of the Siliguri Loco Shed, and modernisation of Vande Bharat train maintenance facilities in Jalpaiguri district.

Modi will also dedicate the electrification of rail lines between New Coochbehar–Bamanhat and New Coochbehar–Boxirhat, which will enable faster, cleaner and more energy-efficient train operations. He will also flag off four new Amrit Bharat Express trains - New Jalpaiguri- Nagercoil Amrit Bharat Express; New Jalpaiguri- Tiruchirappalli Amrit Bharat Express; Alipurduar – SMVT Bengaluru Amrit Bharat Express; Alipurduar – Mumbai (Panvel) Amrit Bharat Express.

The PM will lay the foundation stone and flag off various development projects worth around Rs 830 crore at Singur in Hooghly district at around 3 PM on January 18.

Modi to visit Assam later

Modi will also be visiting Assam later on January 17, when he will grace the "Bagurumba Dwhou 2026", a historical cultural event celebrating the rich heritage of the Bodo community. The event will see more than 10,000 artists performing the Bagurumba dance in a single, synchronised presentation.

Modi will also be performing Bhoomi Pujan for the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor Project, worth over Rs 6,950 Crore in Kaliabor. The 86-km-long Kaziranga Elevated Corridor is an environmentally sensitive National Highway project designed to balance infrastructure development with conservation. It includes a 35-km elevated wildlife corridor passing through Kaziranga National Park, a 21-km bypass section, and the widening of a 30-km stretch of NH-715 from two lanes to four. The project aims to enhance regional connectivity while safeguarding the park’s rich and diverse biodiversity.